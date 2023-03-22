Westport International Food Week will transport our tastebuds April 23-29

Westport International Food Week will take Kansas Citians on a culinary tour right here at home from April 23 to April 29. This inaugural event showcases the diverse and authentic cuisine from around the world—from Westport district chefs with diverse, international backgrounds.

Participating restaurants include: Brix, serving Latin American dishes at 4112 Pennsylvania Ave; Ça Va, offering French cuisine at 4149 Pennsylvania Ave; Chewology, featuring Taiwanese cuisine at 900 Westport Rd; Chingu, focused on Korean street foods at 4117 Pennsylvania Ave; Jerusalem Cafe, presenting Mediterranean cuisine at 515 Westport Rd; and Kobi-Q Sushi, showcasing Japanese cuisine at 425 Westport Rd.

Each restaurant will offer a special menu during the week, highlighting its signature dishes and flavors. Diners will find a wide range of international foods, all steps away from each other in this walkable and vibrant district.

“Westport has something to satisfy every taste and price range. Whether the dining party is in a mood for spicy Korean BBQ, the fresh-mixed ingredients in the Latin American-influenced cocktails and foods at Brix, or the Taiwanese pot stickers and pillowy-soft dough of bao at Chewology, diners can ‘travel the globe’ and find specially featured items and combinations during Westport’s International Food Week,” says a press release.

Some of the special menus pair an appetizer, entrée, and dessert or internationally-inspired drinks as options to offer a full dining experience.

“We are thrilled most of Westport’s restaurants featuring international food jumped on board Westport’s first International Food Week,” says Kim Kimbrough, Executive Director of the Westport Entertainment District. “The special menus are only available during this event because many items take more time to prepare or are offered in combinations at an exceptional value to encourage trying several things. Buen provecho and bon appetit.”

While Westport has many other restaurants with international cuisine, only those listed will participate in Westport’s International Food Week, which requires special menus for the occasion.