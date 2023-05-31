Westport hosts Strawberry Swing pop-up craft fair this weekend

Westport hosts the Strawberry Swing Indie Craft Fair for the first time this weekend, where visitors can shop from 30+ artisans’ work, interact with makers, and learn about their creations on the streets of Westport and Pennsylvania.

The Strawberry Swing provides a platform for diverse artists to share their work, including ceramics, clothing, crafted leather goods, and more.

Since 2011, Strawberry Swing has celebrated handmade items and connected vendors to the community and local economy. Previous pop-ups have been held at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, Powell Gardens, and River Market.

The Strawberry Swing is open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Vendors can apply online to join future Strawberry Swing events.