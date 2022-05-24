Westport Block Party celebrates 10th anniversary with a summons to support your local favs

Ahhh, a warm summer evening. A gentle breeze drifts through the air as friends alike gather to share a beer and ridiculously good food. Pints are passed, burgers and fries are consumed, and the lingering scent of a nearby cocktail fills the air. Eyes peek around sunglasses frames, and patrons cheer on the energizing melodies spun by a DJ.

What’s not to love? Westport will host its 10th annual Block Party Sunday, May 29, catering to all of the aforementioned daydreams.

From 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. cheers will echo through the air as drinks are poured and food adorns surrounding tables.

Mickey’s Hideaway and Kelly’s Westport Inn are ready to throw a hearty bash, welcoming in the coming summer months with open arms, and taps.

Tickets for the upcoming event are going for just $10, and with the cost of admission, visitors will receive a free koozie—while supplies last—and their first beer for free upon entry.

Mickey’s Director of Operations, Erin McZee, says it best: “If you haven’t been here in the past couple of years, or even the past couple of months, you haven’t been to Westport.”

The times have changed, historically known as a bar crawling district, Westport has welcomed an influx of local eateries. The restaurants provide almost any cuisine your tastebuds can revel in. From traditional bar food to new-age ingredients, customers are covered.

For the block party, Pennsylvania Ave. will be blocked off from Westport Rd. to just before W 40th Terrace. With live music from DJ HYDAN, a vinyl DJ based out of KC, entertainment will certainly not be lacking.