Westin Hotel to host rooftop spring events ranging from acrobatics to Phantom of the Opera

The Westin Kansas City at Crown Center has announced a full lineup of events including concerts, yoga, and acrobatics.

Interest in the hotel’s rooftop has skyrocketed since last year and the hotel is proud of how versatile its outdoor spaces can be. Each of the events requires safety precautions such as social distancing, masks when not eating or drinking, and limited capacity.

“While we’re thrilled with the progress being made with vaccinations, we want to keep creating safe experiences for our guests,” says Shane Somers, Director of Sales and Marketing for The Westin Kansas City at Crown Center. “We continue to closely monitor city and state guidelines to ensure we’re doing our part to keep people healthy.”

Quixotic’s Soiree Rooftop Cabaret

This show will feature high-energy performances combining light, sound, and acrobatics. Tables for one, two, and four are available with 10-feet of space between each table. Patrons can purchase two tables next to each other and combine them into one for a maximum party of eight.

If the show is canceled due to bad weather, guests can be refunded or credited for another date or to a future indoor/outdoor Quixotic show There are events scheduled through the end of May, and tickets can be purchased here.

Skyline Yoga Series

A local instructor will guide participants, whether advanced yogis or beginners, through a one-hour yoga session on the Games Deck with a view of the downtown Kansas City skyline.

Classes will be on Saturdays starting in May and will end in early June. A curated yoga brunch, drink specials, and access to the pool and workout facilities at The Westin can be added for an additional cost. Prices, dates, and times can be viewed here.

Summer Breeze concert

Summer Breeze is coming to the hotel’s Games Deck for a signature “yacht rock” concert on May 16. Ticket information will be available soon.

Music of the Night

Musical Theater Heritage is celebrating the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber with songs from well-known musicals such as Phantom of the Opera, Cats, Evita, and more. This event will begin in late April and show dates are available through the middle of May. The option to stream the event virtually is available as well.

For those attending in person, private tables are spaced 10-feet apart. All seats at each of these tables are meant to be purchased by patrons of the same household or social bubble.

Touchpoints like playbills and menus will not be available. The bar will be open and the menu can be viewed on a mobile device using a QR code. Sanitation stations will also be available.

If a performance is canceled due to weather patrons will be able to reschedule for a different date free of charge. If there are no other performance dates available, the tickets can be turned into a credit for a future Music of the Night production or a refund can be received.

Ticket information and performance dates and times are available here.