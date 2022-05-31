Welcome to the City of Hearts: The Pitch’s Scavenger Hunt event goes big, then goes home (happy)

During the mostly-sunny days of May 12-15, 30 teams in The Pitch’s Scavenger Hunt enjoyed a preview of some of the fun things that Kansas City has to offer this summer. Participants solved poetic riddles to visit 24 local hot spots ranging from businesses to museums, Lee’s Summit to Parkville, and dispensaries to disc golf courses.

We have photographic evidence of each team’s Kansas City expertise, but The Kingsleysmen took the top prize of $500 and a prize pack from our sponsors! The Pilot clenched second place and enjoyed finding some hidden gems.

“The view from the Town of Kansas Bridge overlooking the Missouri River was beautiful. I’d never been there before. Also, what a great little place the Iron District is!” says Douglas Fry, a.k.a. The Pilot.

Other teams like Center Girls, Good Will Hunting, and Midwest Transplants sleuthed their way to winning a prize pack from sponsors by cheersing at Crane Brewing, checking out the special caramels at American Shaman, and posing at the Heart of America Shakespeare Festival headquarters.

The hunt was far from grueling. In fact, Feral Fridays enjoyed a mid-game picnic at Little Blue Trace Park, and the KC Gossip Girls paused for a sweet treat at Morgana’s Gluten Free Bakery. Team It’s Always Saucy in KC (with matching team shirts) took a playful break at Brookside Toy and Science.

“Thanks again to The Pitch for this opportunity to rediscover some of our favorite spots across town. This has been so much fun,” says Nicholas Morris from winning team The Kingsleymen. We invited the teams to be tourists in their own hometown, and now we extend that invitation to the rest of Kansas City, with this Summer Guide.