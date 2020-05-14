Watch a family of penguins waddle around the Nelson-Atkins because you deserve to feel good

Brock Wilbur,

Museums and aquariums around the world are allowing local zoo animals to wander through. Why? Because the animals are stir-crazy but also it’s just cute as can be. See, it’s science.

Kansas City doesn’t want to be accused of NOT having the cutest penguins. So here’s a video of some smol friends gawking at classical art in the Nelson-Atkins museum.

“They seemed to react much better to Carravaggio than Monet…”

Enjoy.

Quarantine has caused everyone to go a little stir crazy, even the residents of the Kansas City Zoo. So several of the penguins decided to go on a field trip to the Nelson-Atkins, which is still closed, to get a little culture.

