Wasting pandemic time? Try the odd new streaming service Spamflix for cult films

Spamflix was founded in 2018 by Markus Duffner, a project manager at the Locarno Film Festival and Julia Duarte, former producer of São Paulo International Film Festival. Called ‘Netflix for Cult Film Fans’ by GEEK SPIN the bulk of Spamflix’s library consists of hard to find and lesser-seen genre titles, many of which garnered acclaim on the festival circuit only to land without significant distribution.

A treasure trove for cult film enthusiasts that has a specialty focus on black comedy and adult animation, the new app makes it easier than ever before to navigate and stream films. On both the website and app users can rent individual films for 72 hours for the uniform price of 5$ USD, or acquire multiple titles in a Film Pack deal, with special discounts and a Free Film Coupon to newly registered users until May 22nd.

“With the app we aim to reach a larger audience through a variety of devices, all offering the same catalogue and attention to showcasing cult and genre cinema that Spamflix excels in,” says Spamflix co-founder Markus Duffner. “However, when we planned this months ago we couldn’t have accounted for the current worldwide situation, and hope that releasing it now helps those stuck indoors to pass their days more pleasantly.”

Spamflix’s diverse library, which includes film categories like Black Comedy, Crime, Nonsense, WTF Did I Just Watch? And the timely #staythefuckhome tag, contains festival hits such as Juliana Rojas and Marco Dutra’s Good Manners (Winner – Best Directors, Locarno 2017), and films by notable cult filmmakers such as Alex Cox, Denis Côté (who each have retrospectives specially curated by Spamflix on the platform), Sion Sono, Quentin Dupieux, Peter Strickland, Davide Manuli, Yeon Sang-ho and Hitoshi Matsumoto.

Recent additions include acclaimed art-house erotic fantasy The Wild Boys by Bertrand Mandico, surreal Ethiopian sci-fi Crumbs by Miguel Llansó, Ten Animated Stories, a collection by Signe Baumane, festival darling For Some Inexplicable Reason by Gábor Reisz, comedic mockumentary Burning Love by Alberto Caviglia and Shugo Fujii’s mutant J-horror Mimicry Freaks.

Additional titles to come include: Neurotic Quest for Serenity dir. Teodoro Poppovic Paulinho Caruso (21/05), In the Crosswind dir. Martti Helde (June), Thee Wreckers Tetralogy dir. Rosto (July), Occidental dir. Neïl Beloufa (July) and fantasy debut and Fanastic Fest and Sitges 2019 selection Cosmic Candy dir. Rinio Dragasaki (September).

Spamflix is also proud to offer special short film programs from partnering festivals. Currently available in the library is the Fantasia Shorts Programme 2019, a collection of Quebecois shorts from the celebrated genre fest in Montreal, the Trieste Science + Fiction Shorts Programme, curated by the internationally acclaimed Trieste Science+Fiction Festival, and shorts from the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival, with upcoming slates from NIFFF (May 14th), Fantastic Fest (May 28th), Lund Fantastik Film Fest (June 11th), Phenomena Film Fest (June 25th), and Morbido Film Festival shorts (TBD), BIFFF (TBD), Maskoon Fantastic FF (TBD) and Court Métrange (2021).

The Spamflix app is available for iOS, Android, AirPlay and Chromecast

With over 50 films on the platform for each region, and more being added every month, below is a spotlight selection of titles for the US, Canada, and UK, in addition to recent additions available in multiple territories, including The Anooki, a block of french Animation shorts from David Passegand and Moetu Batlle, Old Man Cartoon Movie, by Oskar Lehemaa and Mikk Mägi, and Bruno Aleixo’s Film, by João Moreira & Pedro Santo.