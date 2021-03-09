Waldo Thai celebrates Women’s History Month with female chef-led fundraiser

To bring attention to female chefs that have been a positive force in the local food industry as well as celebrate Women’s History Month, Waldo Thai (8431 Wornall Road) will be hosting a Chef’s Dinner on Sunday, March 21st.

“The dinner will be a collaboration of chefs who have positively impacted our local industry through their work ethic, advocacy for women, and of course, their delicious food,” says Waldo Thai bar manager, Darrell Loo.

The meal will feature food from chefs: Kara Anderson, Fernanda Reyes, Pam Liberda, Rachel Rinas, and Ali Woody and will be paired with cocktails and wine from bartenders: Diana Condori, Mari Matsumoto, and Laura Wagner.

We adore her everyday, but especially today #internationalwomensday, we pay our respect to her. Thank you Chef Pam… Posted by Waldo Thai on Monday, March 8, 2021

Beginning with an amuse-bouche that includes expert wine pairings and cocktails, the five-course meal will cost $110 per ticket, and 30% of the proceeds will be donated to Hope House KC, a domestic violence shelter.

Reservations have gone live today at 6 p.m. and can be made here. The dinner is available for dine-in or takeout.