Voting results for Kansas City 2020 [live updates]

Election Day 2020 is finally here. It feels like we’ve waited 100 years for this day, as the voters give a referendum on one of the wildest periods of political unrest in American history. We here at The Pitch will be covering the results/data of voting as it comes in throughout the evening (and almost certainly into the rest of the week, in some cases).

Of note: In Missouri, 827,978 absentee and mail-in ballots were returned to local election authorities ahead of today, but vote count start times vary by county. 263,694 advance ballots were cast in Johnson County, where votes will be counted through Nov. 6.

Here are the local races we’re following and we’ll be updating them as frequently as new data gets in from the official state resources.

Last Updated – Nov 3, 2020 @ 11:55 p.m.

Missouri:

Presidential Election (Voting from MO only):

Votes in: 2293 of 3692 Precincts Reported

Donald Trump – 61%

Joe Biden – 37%

Governor:

Votes in: 2293 of 3692 Precincts Reported

Nicole Galloway – 36%

Mike Parson – 61%

Lieutenant Governor:

Votes in: 2293 of 3692 Precincts Reported

Alissa Canady – 34%

Mike Kehoe – 61%

Secretary of State:

Votes in: 2293 of 3692 Precincts Reported

Yinka Faleti – 34%

John R. (Jay) Ashcroft – 62%

State Treasurer:

Votes in: 2293 of 3692 Precincts Reported

Vicki Lorenz Englund – 34%

Scott Fitzpatrick – 62%

Attorney General:

Votes in: 2293 of 3692 Precincts Reported

Rich Finneran – 33%

Eric Schmitt – 62%

U.S. Representative Fifth District:

Votes in: 257 of 257 Precincts Reported

Emanuel Cleaver II – 58%

Ryan Derks – 38%

State Senator 7th District:

Votes in: 38 of 38 Precincts Reported

Greg Razer – 81%

Nathan Kline – 18%

State Senator 9th District:

Votes in: 40 of 40 Precincts Reported

Barbara Anne Washington – 82%

David Martin – 18%

State Senator 11th District:

John Joseph Rizzo – Unopposed

State Representative 19th District:

Ingrid Burnett – Unopposed

State Representative 22nd District:

Yolanda Young – Unopposed

State Representative 23rd District:

Michael L. Johnson – Unopposed

State Representative 24th District:

Votes in: 8 of 8 Precincts Reported

Emily Weber – 89%

Andrew Miller – 11%

State Representative 25th District:

Patty Lewis – Unopposed

State Representative 26th District:

Ashley Bland Manlove – Unopposed

State Representative 27th District:

Richard Brown – Unopposed

State Representative 28th District:

Jerome Barnes – Unopposed

State Representative 29th District:

Rory Rowland – Unopposed

State Representative 30th District:

Votes in: 18 of 18 Precincts Reported

Art Schaaf – 43%

Jon Patterson – 57%

State Representative 35th District:

Votes in: 18 of 18 Precincts Reported

Keri Ingle – 55%

Sean Smith – 45%

State Representative 36th District:

Votes in: 9 of 9 Precincts Reported

Mark A. Sharp – 32%

Nola Wood – 68%

State Representative 37th District:

Votes in: 16 of 16 Precincts Reported

Annette Turnbaugh – 56%

John D. Boyd Jr. – 42%

State Representative 56th District:

Votes in: 22 of 22 Precincts Reported

Neal Barnes – 37%

Michael Davis – 62%

Prosecuting Attorney for Jackson County:

Votes in: 148 of 148 Precincts Reported

Jean Peters Baker – 48%

Tracey Chappell – 53%

Jackson County Sheriff:

Darryl Forté – Unopposed

Constitutional Amendment No. 1:

Votes in: 3540 of 3692 Precincts Reported

Yes – 47%

No – 52%

Constitutional Amendment No. 3:

Votes in: 3540 of 3692 Precincts Reported

Yes – 51%

No – 49%

Jackson County, Mo. Question No. 1:

Votes in: 148 of 148 Precincts Reporting

Yes – 51%

No – 49%

Jackson County, Mo. Question No. 2:

Votes in: 148 of 148 Precincts Reporting

Yes – 28%

No – 72%

Kansas:

Presidential Election (Voting from KS only):

Votes in: Precincts Reporting: 3222 of 3587

Donald Trump – 56%

Joe Biden – 42%

U.S. Senate:

Votes in: Precincts Reporting: 3222 of 3587

Barbara Bollier – 42%

Roger Marshall – 53%

U.S. Representative 1st District:

Votes in: Precincts Reporting: 1093 of 1361

Kali Barnett – 29%

Tracey Mann – 71%

U.S. Representative 2nd District:

Votes in: Precincts Reporting: 896 of 950

Michelle De La Isla – 41%

Jake LaTurner – 55%

U.S. Representative 3rd District:

Votes in: Precincts Reporting: 628 of 643

Sharice Davids – 54%

Amanda Adkins – 44%

U.S. Representative 4th District:

Votes in: Precincts Reporting: 599 of 633

Laura Lombard – 35%

Ron Estes – 65%

State Representative 37th District

Aaron Coleman