Veg-Out! Midwest Soul and Vegfest sprouts in Swope Park Oct. 8-9

KC Health Initiative returns with the annual Midwest Soul and Vegfest Oct. 8-9.

Gigi Jones, the owner of Gigi’s Vegan + Wellness Café and founder of KCHI, inaugurated the event in 2019 to help “veg-icate” people on the importance of a plant-based lifestyle after witnessing the positive health impacts she experienced on her journey to veganism.

The event’s mission statement is to, “advocate, promote and educate the African American Community on choosing a healthier lifestyle”. Cooking demonstrations and workshops at the event will help provide the foundation for expanding knowledge of plant-based nutrition in the KC area. In addition to Jones, Mayor Quinton Lucas is listed as a mainstage speaker alongside other health experts.

This year’s festival boasts an impressive list of vegan food vendors, eco-friendly merchants, fitness classes, and live entertainment from Joseph “Jo Blaq” Macklin.

The all-ages event is free admission and will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Swope Park. Additional information can be found on the event website or Facebook page.