Upcoming Big Slick Celebrity Weekend raises funds Children’s Mercy

Let’s start off with two of the sexiest words we could ever type: Jason Sudeikis. Oh, just wait, more sexiness comes in the shape of People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2021: Paul Rudd. All right, now that we’re all turned on, let’s chat about what these two KC natives are doing back in the metro.

The Big Slick Celebrity Weekend includes guest appearances from Sudeikis and Rudd, alongside other area favorites like Rob Riggle, Eric Stonestreet, David Koechner, and more.

Starting in 2010, Riggle gave Rudd and Sudeikis a ring. The three put their heads together and soon had one mission in mind, to raise money for Children’s Mercy Kansas City. Over the past 12 years, the Big Slick team has raised more than $13 million for the cause. Previous celeb alumni include Selena Gomez, Will Ferrell, and Johnny Knoxville, accompanied by a stacked A-list roster.

This year includes a two-part event, a celebrity classic softball game at Kauffman Stadium, followed by The Big Slick Party & Show at T-Mobile Center. Sheryl Crow joins other celebrities as the event’s team releases their growing list leading up to the anticipated weekend. Other celebrity guests include actor Kevin Rahm, comic Seth Herzog, and Saturday Night Live goddess Heidi Gardner.

The softball game at Kauffman on June 24 will start at 5 p.m. The celebrity soft-toss acts as preliminary entertainment to the Royals game against Oakland Athletics. Access to the softball game is included with purchasing a game ticket for the Royals matchup.

The Big Slick Party & Show takes place the following day, June 25 at 8 p.m. Standard lower-level tickets are going for $75, while upgraded seats with drink inclusions start at $250. Tickets for the shindig are on sale now.

Kansas City sweethearts paired with a heartfelt fundraising opportunity has never sounded so appealing.