Union Station’s Auschwitz exhibition warns museum guests regarding rash of fake ticket sales

Be warned. Fake ticket sales for Union Station’s Auschwitz Exhibition are on the rise.

Interested guests have expressed deep frustration over fraudulent “ticket for sale” posts and comments on Facebook, and many have been robbed of their cash as well as a humbling historical experience.

Union Station urges interested patrons to proceed with caution when purchasing tickets from individuals and third-party resources. The organization is not responsible for or affiliated with any tickets purchased outside of the Union Station Ticket Office.

The exhibit continues to sell out as its March 20 closing date draws near.

Extended visiting hours were recently announced for Feb. 18 through March 19 in hopes of accommodating all guests interested in this graceful display of history.

Tickets can be found online.

Tickets can also apparently be accidentally be found through garbage humans looking to make a quick buck off of a concentration camp exhibit. Seriously, what the hell is wrong with you?