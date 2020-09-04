Union Station partners with Negro Leagues Baseball Museum to screen Chadwick Boseman’s 42 Sept. 4th-10th

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and Union Station are collaborating to bring showings of 42 to the public after the passing of Chadwick Boseman. The film will be shown at Union Station’s Extreme Screen Theater beginning today, September 4th, until September 10th.

The film is a celebration of the legacies of Jackie Robinson and the late Chadwick Boseman. Tickets will be priced at $0.42, in order to make it accessible to all that want to see it. The Extreme Screen Theater will be limiting its capacity at 150 viewers and masks will be required.

Due to the limited seating and low price of tickets, purchasing tickets online in advance is strongly encouraged. The showtimes will be:

• Friday, Sept. 4th – 1:00 pm, 4:30 pm and 8:00 pm

• Saturday & Sunday, Sept. 5th & 6th – 4:30 pm and 8:00 pm

• Monday, Sept. 7th – 1:00 pm, 4:30 pm and 8:00 pm

• Wednesday, Sept. 9th – 1:00 pm, 4:30 pm

• Thursday, Sept. 10th – 1:00 pm, 4:30 pm

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum will be providing important artifacts to enhance the experience of the event. They will be on display for viewing before and after the movie. Each guest will also be given a Buy One/Get One Free certificate to visit the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and Union Station will also be hosting free special screenings for Big Brother Big Sisters Kansas City and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City. Tickets for these will be distributed within these organizations.

This is a unique and exciting experience, so tickets are sure to sell out quickly! Get yours here.