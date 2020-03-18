Unemployed in KC? Here’s a list of resources

It is rough out there. It’s not so great in here either. Everyone needs a little help right now. So in working with some local businesses, we’ve put together some very handy links and resources for those of you whose jobs have been affected by the COVID-19 fallout.

If you know of other resources, please reach out to let us know and we’ll add them here.

Curbside KC – A comprehensive list of restaurants and bars offering curbside pickup or home delivery. In the top right corner are buttons to add your establishment to the list.

Missouri and Kansas unemployment benefits information. Requirements, FAQs, how to figure out if you qualify and what to tell your owner to do to make it possible. Missouri. Kansas.

Quick info and links to CDC updates: Latest news, FAQ, and Current federal guidelines

Link to the USBG Bartender Emergency Assistance Program

Food bank locations and hours, for pickup and for donation of perishable restaurant goods for establishments that must shut down. Harvesters and After the Harvest

Info on local disconnect extensions (power, water, etc), and any updates for rent/mortgage Evergy InfoWaterOne Info, and KC Water Info

Streams of latest local government press conferences and latest releases. To receive KCMO updates via text, send COVIDKC to 888777 or visit KCMO City Hall updates.

Small Business Association Crisis Loan Info

Instructions on SNAP matching or reimbursements from Expensify.org

