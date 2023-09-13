UMKC to host All Girls Matter Empowherment Conference in October

UMKC will host America’s Big Sisters Foundation and their All Girls Matter Empowherment Conference on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Founded by Dr. Tragil Wade-Johnson in 2017, America’s Big Sisters began holding the conference in Chicago with just 200 girls in attendance. The conference has since expanded into a 10-city tour that travels from coast-to-coast coaching and supporting young women nationwide.

The one-day educational event provides attendees with the opportunity to network and have fun with others in their community.

“I feel that the women in the community really get to come together. I’m hoping that networking happens. I’m hoping that those girls walk away with their community behind them,” Dr. Wade says

The conference will feature a panel, workshops, career discussions, and talks about mental health.

“I’m all about the now, and I’m all about the next,” says Dr. Wade.

The main focus of the conference is to help the teenagers in our community deal with adversity, bullying, self-esteem, and more.

“America’s Big Sisters Foundation seeks to empower, encourage, and educate young ladies in underserved communities to become positive, independent, goal-oriented, and self-sufficient in society. We strive to ensure that every young lady is equipped with the knowledge to pursue a productive and fulfilling life and succeed in a diverse, evolving global society,” the website says.

The conference is open to girls ages 9-18. Additional information and registration can be found on their website.