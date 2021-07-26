Truman Medical Center requiring all workers to be vaccinated by September 20th

Truman Medical Center // Courtesy of Truman Medical Center

Truman Medical Center/University Health will be the first health care center in the region to implement a vaccine mandate for all employees. The announcement came Monday as more hospitals and medical centers across the country are requiring employees to get COVID-19 vaccines.

“We recognize the importance of leading by example,” Charlie Shields, President and CEO says in a statement released Monday. “For that reason, and so the medical center remains able to care for the growing number of patients suffering from COVID-19, the entire workforce at Truman Medical Centers/University Health will be required to be vaccinated by September 20.”

The announcement comes following a surge in COVID-19 infections in the area due to the highly transmittable Delta variant. Local hospitals are also at a pivotal point as many are turning away patients due to a lack of available beds and staffing shortages.

Local health officials continue to encourage residents to get vaccinated if they have not yet already. A list of local vaccination sites can be found here.

