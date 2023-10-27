Trucking trailblazers inducted into the ATIL Hall of Fame

On Oct. 25, members of the industry traveled far and wide to see six pioneers of the trucking industry inducted into the American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame.

The inductees included the first president of the American Trucking Associations Ted Rogers Sr., founder of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. Frank Seiberling, founders of Kenworth—Harry Kent and Edgar Worthington—and founders of Schneider National Inc., Al and Don Schneider.

All six of these truckmen were honored for their groundbreaking contributions to the transportation of countless products across the country.

While some of these men began their journey with just a truck and a dream, they laid the foundation for the trucking industry that we are familiar with today.

Rogers served as president of ATA for 14 years between 1933 and 1947, being granted lifelong honorary chairman after he stepped down. Now ATA is the largest national trade association in the trucking industry.

On top of his contributions to ATA, he also founded Rogers Motor Lines, Airline Petroleum Co., and Scranton White-Autocar Sales Co., leaving everlasting impacts on the trucking industry.

His steadfast push to expand the trucking industry has carried on for nearly 100 years. “Ted represents our tenacity and determination,” ATA chairman Daniel Van Alstine says.

The Kenworth expedition began when Edgar Worthington and Coast Guard Captain Frederick Kent purchased Gerlinger Motor Car Company, a struggling business at the time.

Shortly after the purchase, Frederick retired and his son Harry took over the partnership with Worthington. The company began its rebranding era with the combination of the two’s last names emerging as a suitable name for the business: Hence Kenworth.

The company saw a substantial amount of growth during the 1920s and ‘30s, nearly doubling its truck production from 80 units in ‘24 to 156 in ‘27. One of the reasons behind the magnification of their brand during the ‘20s and leading into the Great Depression was the introduction of diesel engines.

By the time the ‘40s rolled around, Kenworth found themselves producing over 220 trucks annually. Promptly, the company then became a division of Pacific Car and Foundry Company in 1945, expanding to 27 locations outside of the U.S. by 1950.

During this time, foreign purchases accounted for 40% of the business’s total sales. In 1961, Kenworth implemented the W-900 conventional truck with the K-100 cabover model following six years behind in 1967. Both are highly acclaimed truck models of today’s industry.

“Their vision and determination has led to Kenworth’s success,” general sales and service manager at Kenworth Kevin Tobin says.

Seiberling’s enthusiasm for the trade of trucking was not halted after he founded Goodyear. It was rather another reason for him to push his creative innovations, ultimately creating 21 inventions that molded his legacy.

Of his numerous inventions, his development of the pneumatic truck tire, a wheel built to have a long-lasting lifespan on rough terrain, was a revolutionary advancement in the industry.

“It means a lot to be a part of a company that’s been around for 125 years. We look forward to being around another 125, so keep trucking with Goodyear,” general manager of commercial fleet sales at Goodyear Joe Stuglis says.

Al Schneider paved the way for Schneider National after he founded the business with just a single truck in 1935. When it was time to hang up his coat, he passed the torch down to his son, Don, in 1971.

Don used unconventional methods to succeed during his reign as owner of the company. He instituted performance-based incentives for truckers, as well as terminate certain executive privileges.

During the ‘80s and ‘90s era of deregulation of unionized work in the trucking industry, the company still managed to employ around 10,000 drivers, allowing the corporation greater flexibility.

Possibly Don’s largest contribution to the trucking service was the initiation of satellite communication in 1988, granting their drivers access to mass transmission to the company’s headquarters.

This advancement truly revolutionized the industry with all modern-day trucks consisting of mass communication installations.

“This induction into the ATIL Hall of Fame cements that legacy,” Director of new business development at Schneider Jonathan Bechtel says.

These truck-driving businessmen opened up countless amounts of doors in the transportation sector. They were the brains behind the operation, but it is also important to acknowledge the unparalleled amount of drivers that put the puzzle pieces in place.

“Without the truck driver, we wouldn’t be here today…,” Tobin says. “We thank them for that.”

Vice Chairman of the American Trucking Historical Society John Vannatta sees the event as a great opportunity to celebrate and commemorate these historical figures who have been monumental in terms of serving our country.

“The trucking business is basically thankless. It operates in the background, it provides a lot of services to everybody in the country,” he says. “Very few people really recognize the contribution that it makes.”

“What we try to do here is recognize the people that make that happen and have done a really good job, and can be recognized for whatever contribution they made.”