Travis Kelce’s hand-picked music/food festival Kelce Jam will be the highlight of NFL Draft weekend

This year has already been a record breaker for Travis Kelce. He brought home a Super Bowl win, hosted SNL, and announced the first live performance of the Kelce brothers’ podcast “New Heights,” but he’s not done there.

Kelce Jam, a music festival completely curated and hosted by Kelce, will be taking over the Azura Amphitheater Kansas City April 29, the opening day of NFL Draft Weekend.

“The Championship celebration is not over yet,” Kelce says. “I couldn’t be more excited to launch Kelce Jam in Kansas City and bring the biggest NFL Draft event ever to my hometown.”

Kelce’s musical lineup includes Machine Gun Kelly, Rick Ross, Tech N9ne, and more. With 300,000+ fans expected to attend the 2023 NFL Draft, it seemed only right to have a city-wide party.

Kelce would invite all 300,000+ fans if he could, but will have to cut it down to a crowd of about 20,000 for the festival. In addition to the jams, food vendors will highlight all of the KC staples and a french toast bar including all of Kelce’s best recipes. Everyone’s favorite member of the family, Donna Kelce, will also have a homemade cookie stand.

Bronze statues and a 30 foot inflatable Travis will bless festival goers, along with a modern-day Travis Kelce museum and brand new merch. General admission tickets will be $50 and will go on sale April 7. There will also be a VIP experience ticket option that includes premium seats and an open bar.

The VIP will also include an invitation to a Q39 BBQ popup in Kelce’s VIP clubhouse. Those that aren’t splurging for VIP tickets will also have the chance to feast on the “Kelce Combo” at Joe’s BBQ, featuring a rib and sausage combo with a Cleveland mustard-inspired BBQ sauce.

This will not be a small event. Medium Rare, the production company partnering with Kelce Jam, is the founder of Shaq’s Fun House, Fieri’s Flavortown Tailgate, and Gronk Beach, to name a few. They aim to partner with athletes and celebrities to build iconic experiences for fans.

Get a unique look at Kelce’s personality with the curated performances, vendors, and activities at Kelce Jam 2023, and be prepared for the ticket sale to open this Friday. Tickets for the live recording of “New Heights” sold out in less than 24 hours, so, you better be prepared to fight for your right to party.