Travis and Jason Kelce open NFL Draft weekend with a live show of their New Heights podcast

The Kelce brothers have announced the first live show of their hit podcast “New Heights.” Think of a better event to kick off the 2023 NFL Draft in downtown Kansas City… We’ll wait.

“Having ‘New Height’s’ first live taping be at the 2023 NFL Draft is a full circle moment for us,” says Travis & Jason Kelce in a joint statement. “The draft is where our dreams of turning pro became reality. We are excited to return and celebrate this moment.”

The one-day live show will be April 26 in the Kansas City Music Hall, and audience members can expect to see a few special guests join the duo on stage. Past guests on their program include their parents Ed and Donna Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, and Rob Gronkowski.

Since the podcast debuted at the beginning of the 2022-23 NFL season “New Heights” has garnered thousands of fans. It regularly holds the spot of #1 sports podcast on Spotify and recently reached #1 overall on Apple podcasts.

Listeners just can’t get enough of their brotherly banter and championship-level insight. I mean how often do you get two Super Bowl Champions sharing behind-the-scenes stories of their life in the NFL?

Tickets to see the Eagles center and our beloved KC Chief tight-end on stage are on sale Friday at 10 a.m. The show starts at 7:30, April 26.

Audiences are also invited to watch the 2023 NFL Draft live at Union Station and the National WWI Memorial. The event is entirely free, but registration is required with a NFL.com account.