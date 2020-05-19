Today at 2 pm: Mayors Quinton Lucas and Pete Buttigieg host digital coronavirus town hall

Today, Health Care Voter will continue its extended town hall series, ‘Our Lives on the Line: The Hardest Hit,’ with a town hall focusing on the challenges facing cities left behind by the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Join us as we hear from Mayors Pete Buttigieg (South Bend, Indiana), Joyce Craig (Manchester, New Hampshire), Quinton Lucas (Kansas City, Missouri), and Dan Gelber (Miami Beach, Florida) about the challenges threatening people in their cities during this pandemic, and what all of us must do to hold the Trump administration accountable for putting profits and politics ahead of people’s lives.

Today’s town hall is co-sponsored by the African American Mayors Association, Indivisible, Town Hall Project, Center for American Progress Action Fund, Health Care Voices, and Little Lobbyists. Mayor Buttigieg will kick off the town hall with remarks, followed by a conversation between Mayors Craig, Lucas, and Gelber, moderated by Jamal Simmons.

Health Care Voter’s ‘Hardest Hit’ series consists of six Facebook live town halls, featuring members of Congress, governors, local elected officials, advocates, and the medical professionals who are putting their lives on the line to fight the pandemic. The series elevates the voices of some of the people hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic: people with disabilities, Black people, Latinos, Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders, and mayors of cities and towns left without the resources to combat this pandemic.