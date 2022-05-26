THUNDERGONG! announces sixth annual concert date

THUNDERGONG!, the Steps of Faith Foundation’s fundraiser variety show, will be back live and in-person Nov. 12 at Uptown Theatre.

The nonprofit provides quality prosthetics for amputees, and executive director Billy Brimblecom, Jr. knows the importance of this mission firsthand. Brimblecom’s left leg was amputated in 2005 due to Ewing’s Sarcoma.

Host Jason Sudeikis, of Saturday Night Live and Ted Lasso fame, grew up in Kansas City along with Brimblecom. This will be their sixth year organizing the concert together.

Past performers at THUNDERGONG! have included Blake Shelton, the Foo Fighters, Camila Cabello, Counting Crows, and Tech N9ne.

RSVP here and stay up-to-date for all of the concert’s announcements.