This local donut shop is making a Chiefs-inspired game day assortment

Good news, Kansas Citians. You can now easily incorporate donuts into your Super Bowl spread.

Leawood shop Duck Donuts is getting ready for Feb. 7. by offering a Kansas City Chiefs-inspired donut assortment. The assortment includes vanilla iced donuts with red and gold sprinkles, maple bacon donuts, chocolate iced donuts with Oreo cookie pieces and more.

If the Chiefs win, head to the store to get a free donut on Monday, Feb. 8., no strings attached. Visit the store’s website for more information about catering and pre-orders.

“We are so excited to be able to cheer on our home team for the second year in a row, so what better way to show our support than with a donut assortment every Kansas City fan can stand behind, just like our team,” says Ryan McNeil, co-owner of the store. “We could not be more proud of Kansas City’s football team and we look forward to rooting them on during the big game, donut in hand!”