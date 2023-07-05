Things to know before Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour comes to town this weekend

Taylor Swift is bringing her Eras Tour to Arrowhead Stadium this Friday and Saturday. Here are some things you need to know for the weekend, whether you have tickets to the show or not.

KCPD has issued a warning to anyone who doesn’t have tickets to the show to avoid the area around the stadium, especially on their Friday evening commute. This includes I-70 and I-435, and once the concert is over police will be closing down westbound I-70 to Blue Ridge Cutoff as well as southbound Blue Ridge Cutoff north of I-70. Northbound Blue Ridge Cutoff will be closed at Raytown Road, and all traffic exiting Gate 4 will be directed westbound to Ozark Road and Eastern Avenue.

While in other cities Swifties who didn’t secure tickets to the show gathered outside of the stadiums to listen to the show from a distance, this won’t be the case at Arrowhead. The Chief’s policies state that fans who do not have tickets will not be allowed on Truman Sports Complex property once Swift takes the stage, this includes the parking lot.

If you were one of these fans that was hoping to get a taste of the show from outside the stadium, you can celebrate prior to the concert weekend with a Taylor Swift Pop-Up event at Electric Park on Thursday night.

KCPD also urges those driving to the stadium to purchase parking passes ahead of time online. The parking lot opens at 2:30 pm on both Friday and Saturday and gates to the stadium open at 4:30 pm. Swift takes the stage at 8 pm but she has some incredible openers like Gracie Abrams and MUNA who will begin taking the stage at 6:30 pm.

Whether you’re trying to plan your commute to the stadium for the concert or you have other plans this weekend that don’t involve witnessing this recording-breaking tour, make sure you account for the extra crowds and traffic and allow yourself plenty of time to get to where you’re going.