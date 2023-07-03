Taylor Swift pop-up event at Electric Park to celebrate the upcoming tour stop

Before next weekend comes to an end, Taylor Swift will have brought her Eras tour through Kansas City and releasing her new album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) on July 7. Fans of the artist have been anticipating this for months–maybe even years and Rachel Kilmer is no exception.

Real Estate Agent by Day, and social media maven by night, Kilmer has been ready for this concert since purchasing tickets back in November when they went on sale. Now that the time has finally come, she’s creating an event for all Swifties in the city to attend the Thursday before Swift graces the city with her presence.

On Thursday at 6 pm, Kilmer will be hosting a pop-up event at J. Rieger’s Electric Park right here in Kansas City.

“I’m always looking for ways to connect with people I meet online,” says Kilmer. “I’ve tried a few small things before, but none of them have really hit. I love Taylor Swift, and people I interact with online love her, so I thought this would be the perfect crossover.”

Complete with friendship bracelet-making stations, food trucks, clothing vendors, and a special Taylor Swift-inspired cocktail, J. Rieger’s Electric Park will be all decked out on Thursday night so you can enter your Kansas City Era with all local Swifties.

There will be a raffle to win a special neon sign that Kilmer designed, and Charlie Hustle will be giving out swift-inspired KC hearts tee shirts to the best dressed at the event.

The event is free to attend and runs from 6-10 pm on Thursday, July 6. You can check out the Facebook page for the event to keep up with all the information. You can follow Rachel on TikTok and also visit her website to keep up with all the cool things she’s doing.