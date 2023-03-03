The Whips get funky across the Midwest on their New Friends Tour, wrapping March 6 at recordBar

The Whips are a four-piece funk-rock band from Kansas City comprised of Quinn Cosgrove on bass, Miles Patterson on drums, Max Indiveri on guitar and vocals, and Max Cooper on keys and vocals. Their most recent release is the single The Erika Kolseth Sessions (Live from The Funk House) and they first grooved their way into our hearts with their 2021 debut EP Never Change, or Do.

These four young funksters recently took off on a tour across the Midwest, known as their New Friends Tour. So far, the band played Notion in Tulsa, OK, on Feb. 24 and Lucia in Lawrence, KS, on Feb. 25 with Kinda Collective and Indra. On March 3 the band played Duffy’s Tavern in Lincoln, NE, with Parking Lot Party and Das Dat.

“People in Tulsa came to the show, and they actually knew us and were excited to see us. And then at the last show [in Lawrence], this one kid drove all the way up from KC just to see us and we were his first rock and roll show ever,” the band says in an interview with The Pitch.

The Whips play a “Super Secret Show” March 4, with the location undisclosed. When pressed for details, the band simply says: “We’re hunting leprechauns.”

So. Do with that as you will.

“We may or may not have some music that we may or may not have just gotten the masters back for,” the band says cryptically of their upcoming endeavors.

The tour wraps up on March 6 at recordBar in KC, MO, with a show played alongside The Q Tip Bandits, who The Whips say are traveling to KC all the way from Boston for the show.

Tickets are $12 and are available online through recordBar.