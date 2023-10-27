The Unicorn’s MACBITCHES is a clever perspective on the internal politics of The Scottish Play

Unicorn Theatre’s latest showing MACBITCHES is an all-female ensemble piece written by New York-based playwright Sophie McIntosh. The plot centers around five collegiate-level actresses as they comedically struggle with the turmoil of not getting roles, negative experiences with directors, and their own personal and interpersonal struggles.

The plot centers around freshman Hailey, (Hannah Elizabeth Freeman) getting the lead role in the upcoming department play, Macbeth much to the chagrin of her cohort. Mainly senior and department superstar, Rachel (Leah Dalrymple). The other characters are Piper, (Hayley Johnson) Cam, (Un Joo Christopher) and Lexi (Erin Viets).

The actresses are “celebrating” their recent casting in Rachel’s apartment, drinking heavily and gossiping about the department’s professors, other actors, and previous productions. Hailey desperately tries to fit in with the group, but with minimal success, as they take jabs and over-serve her. In fact, all of the characters are often poking at each other in small, malicious ways, leading to many of the play’s more serious moments.

MACBITCHES is mostly a dark, modern comedy, presenting out as if you were a fly on the wall listening in on a group of close friends chatting in the safety of an apartment. The aforementioned small, dramatic anecdotes litter the script throughout its hour-and-a-half run time. And it’s in these moments, that the actresses and the characters show their range and versatility.

Each one of the performers really hit their mark with their respective characters, effortlessly switching from high-energy partying to deafening silence. Every character has one or more moments of sorrow, and the actresses pull the transitions off on a dime.

The entire show is a one-act, with the only setting being the apartment they gather in. The actresses only had a few couches, tables, and liquor bottles to bring the set to life and they did so flawlessly, using the entire stage, the floor surrounding it, and both theatre entrances to bring scenes to life.

You would be hard-pressed to find a “lead” here, as each character has multiple monologues and plot central moments. They all mesh effortlessly, rattling off line after line with air-tight quickness.

If you come for the comedy, stay for the drama. This is an absolutely phenomenal production performed by equally phenomenal actresses.

MACBITCHES runs at Unicorn Theatre until Nov. 5. Tickets are available here.