The Rocky Horror Show invades West Bottoms through Halloween

The Rocky Horror Show comes live in KC at The Black Box // Photo Courtesy of Padgett Productions

Richard O’Brien’s Rocky Horror Show returns once again live in Kansas City outside of The Black Box in the West Bottoms. Presented by Padgett Productions, this rock musical favorite continues to hit the stage as it has every Halloween since 2016.

The show opened on Oct. 7, its first two weeks selling out before performances even began. Performances will continue from now till Halloween on Oct. 31. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

In addition to the full live stage production, the experience will feature 2 bars, specialty cocktails, fire pits, photo ops, and special Rocky Horror-themed installations. The venue allows audience members to bring blankets, lawn chairs, and even their own costumes of their favorite Rocky characters for their comfort during performances. Audience participation, while not required, is highly encouraged.

The show is performed outside at The Black Box in Kansas City’s West Bottoms at 1060 Union Avenue, KCMO. For tickets and information, visit RockyHorrorKC.