The Prospect KC withstands the weather for savory Gumbo Festival in the Jazz District

Gloomy skies and spurts of rain did not stop citizens from making their way to East Kansas City on Sunday to enjoy some traditional southern cuisine.

After a successful first year, The Prospect KC was ecstatic to bring the second annual Gumbo Festival back to the Historic 18th and Vine Jazz District for a good cause.

“What makes the event special is that it’s for the community and it’s doing something in this district, the Historic 18th and Vine District,” The Prospect KC founder and director Shanita McAffee-Bryant says. “It brings people out, it showcases the talents of students that we have in this program with the support of local chefs, so that’s amazing.”

The festival brought together a wide array of Kansas Citians, all searching for a savory taste of the south.

“We’re all doing our own things, and having the ability to just come as one, even for a couple hours, really does mean something,” Seniyah Crowder, The Prospect KC culinary student says.

“We have people from the city, people from business, restaurants, chefs from all over the city coming to support this work and what we’re doing,” McAffee-Bryant says. “You can’t do this work with one person, you need everybody to participate.”

Luckily enough, Mcaffee-Bryant was not working alone to make this Gumbo Festival a joyful experience for the conglomerate of gumbo enthusiasts. Local figures Dia Wall and Drew Eanes took part in the festival, serving as two of the five judges for the event.

“It just shows all the talent that’s here in KC from a culinary perspective I think. Also, it’s for a good cause,” Eanes, a senior client solutions manager at JE Dunn Construction says. “It’s always fun to get the community together, bring people together for a good cause, especially when you get to eat good food.”

“I think it’s really special because this is an area of so much culture, so much richness. And to bring gumbo here, which is a dish that is really reflective of that same sentiment, is awesome,” KCBH 41 anchor Wall says. “I love seeing the diversity of the people here, all of the folks out eating gumbo, which is really a labor of love and having some fun.”

This event is merely one avenue of investment into a part of town that has been historically deprived, with many hopeful that this is yet another stepping stone to restoring the east side.

“This building has been vacant for a little bit of time. Now you have small businesses here, now you have a culinary program here, now we have a way to invest again in 18th and Vine,” Wall, says. “I think a lot of times people talk about this area in the days of the past, but the only way that we can continue to highlight that beauty, that history, that richness and that culture that exists here is by investing and spending time.”

Although the festival functioned as a support builder for the area and scene, the competition was fierce as teams shoveled their soulful medleys into the mouths of attendees.

After they began making gumbo in just 2021, Lula Southern Cookhouse chef-owners Bradley Gilmore and Brandon West took home the gold at last year’s festival.

“We brought the heat again. We serve our award-winning gumbo at Lula Southern Cookhouse, and it’s a fan favorite,” Gilmore says. “We stuck with what we knew and what we do and we’re gonna show out the team spirit today and win this thing.”

The kitchen sink style stew originated in the south when struggling families poured leftover ingredients from proteins and greens in a pot with a roux base that thickens the broth and holds the meal together.

“I think it’s just a part of using all of it. Using everything you have to make a meal for your family that’s nourishing and complete,” Thelma’s Kitchen head chef Natasha Bailey says.

Anita Moore, owner of Soirée Steak and Oyster House, leans on her southern roots and family traditions when crafting her crock of gumbo.

“It’s really like cooking from the heart,” Moore says. “So anything that we’ve got in the kitchen, the refrigerator, leftover on a Sunday going into the next week, we kinda throw it in a pot and make the gumbo.”

Since he was out of town during last year’s festival, Maxfield Kaniger, founder of Kanbe’s Markets, was excited to expose his creole concoction to the crowd.

“All of the produce that we used to make this was going to waste,” Kaniger says. “When you think about the stuff in your fridge, the stuff that you’re getting rid of, stuff at the end of its life, to make something as delicious as this in a big, huge steaming pot for a few days, makes your house smell good, makes the neighborhood smell good. How could you not bring people together?”

While it may take some individuals years to perfect the methodology behind creating the perfect gumbo, young culinary chefs proved that even the youth can throw it down in the kitchen.

“The really cool thing too is the student groups that are competing,” Wall says. “You got culinary students and young people who are active in the community, and they put forth some really, really delicious food. And nothing brings people together like good gumbo.”

BoysGrow, a youth agriculture entrepreneurship mentorship program, had their foil trays stocked with gumbo as their ten plus members worked diligently to close hungry jaws.

The 14-16 year olds were excited to take part in this investment in Kansas City’s Eastside, putting the skills that they have learned throughout their mentorship on display.

“I feel like it’s a big part of culture. It combines all different kinds of culture to come together and become one,” BoysGrow member Otto Siegert says.

Despite the fact that these teams were competing in a game of best gumbo, the overall message behind the festival centered around uplifting the city as a whole.

“We’ve known chef Shanita [for] a very long time. I know with the way she’s giving we like to be a part of her success,” Waldo Thai executive chef Pam Liberda says.

It is safe to say that attendees from around the area were more than satisfied with not only the comestibles, but the overall action and stake that The Prospect KC and other organizations have applied in East KC.

“We just appreciate that they restored these buildings and are using it. I can’t wait to see what happens with the castle across the road, this whole area,” Debbie Geraghty says. “I’m just so happy and I want to see it thriving.”

The winners of the The Prospect KC’s second annual Gumbo Fest are as follows:

First Place – The Prospect KC Culinary Students

Second Place – Lula Southern Cookhouse

Third Place – Waldo Thai

People’s Choice – BoysGrow

Team Spirit – Lula Southern Cookhouse

All proceeds from the event go directly toward increasing food access, nutrition education, and culinary job training through The Prospect KC.