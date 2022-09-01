The Pitch’s September 2022 Event Calendar features concerts, food, fun, and Weird Al

Ongoing

Sept. 1 – 30

American Art Deco: Designing for the People, The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art

Sept. 1 – 30

On the Margins: 19th Century’s Forgotten People, John Wornall House Museum

Sept. 2 – 30

KC Renaissance Festival, Bonner Springs

Sept. 2 – 4

Irish Fest, Crown Center

Now in its 20th year, Irish Fest has become a Labor Day Weekend tradition in KC. You don’t have to hail from the Emerald Isle to enjoy the whiskey tastings, food trucks, live performances, Irish brunch, or specialty vendors—but it helps. Irish Fest is less St. Paddy’s parade and more family-friendly-end-of-summer-celtic-themed county fair in the middle of the city. Tickets start at $30 for single-day general admission.

Sept. 2 – 5

Santa Cali Gon Days, Independence Square

Sept. 7 – 11

Harry Potter & the Half-Blood Prince w/ KC Symphony, Kauffman Center

Sept. 8 – 10

Johnson County Old Settlers, Downtown Olathe

Sept. 9 – 10

Lemonade Social Bands & Brews, Lemonade Park

Yes, it’s all local. Lemonade Social Bands & Brews highlights 10 metro area indie bands and nine locally-owned breweries. The two-day celebration of music and beer all goes down in the West Bottoms with The Get Up Kids closing out the festival. Tickets run at $15 for Friday, $20 for Saturday, and a $50 VIP ticket includes a beer tasting.

Sept. 9 – 30

At The Heart Of The Matter: Judith G. Levy Solo Exhibit, Studios Inc.

Sept. 10 – 11

Greater Kansas City Garlic Fest, Antioch Urban Growers

Sept. 16 – 18

Copland’s Third Symphony, Kauffman Center

EVENTS

Sept. 2

Weird Al Yankovic, Kauffman Center

Sept. 3

Roger Waters, T-Mobile Center

Shinedown, Azura Amphitheater

Sept. 4

Stories, Truthtelling, & Ukuleles w/ Moonlight Serenade, The RINO

Art Garden KC, City Market

Sept. 5

Modest Mouse, Grinders KC

Bike for the Brain, Mission, KS

Sept. 6

The Joy Formidable, recordBar

Pershing Lecture Series: Austria at War 1914, National WWI Museum & Memorial

Sept. 7

Poetry Slam, Blip Roasters

Stick To Your Guns, Granada

Arts Fishing Club, recordBar

Sept. 8

Judah & the Lion, Uptown Theater

Kevin Gates, Azura Amphitheater

Ziggy & the Neptunes, Nighthawk

Pottery Pub, Crane Brewing

Sept. 9

Twenty One Pilots, T-Mobile Center

Puppets a Glow-GO, National WWI Museum & Memorial

12th Annual Grape Stomp, The Vineyard at J. Creek

Sept. 10

Hanson, Uptown Theater

Michael Bublé, T-Mobile Center

Judith G. Levy Artist Talk, Studios Inc.

Celebrate Ameri’kana Music & Arts Festival, Grinders KC

We at The Pitch love a few things: free drinks, Ted Lasso, and the band Making Movies. We literally can’t stop talking about them (they were on our cover a mere two months ago). Check out everything they do, particularly the Celebrate Ameri’kana Music & Arts Festival honoring Black, Brown, and Indigenous culture—all for a good cause. Proceeds go to Art as Mentorship, a nonprofit that supports young artists. Tickets are $35.

Sept. 11

Bill Maher, Uptown Theater

Gameday Experience (Chiefs watch party), KC Live!

Sept. 12

Moonspell, Granada

Shinyribs, Knuckleheads

Sept. 13

Panic! At the Disco, T-Mobile Center

The National, Grinders KC

Cheap Trick, Uptown Theater

Sept. 14

Jimmy Eat World, Uptown Theater

The Grisly Hand, Crossroads Hotel

Red Hot Chili Pipers, Knuckleheads

Sept. 15

Third Thursday Jazz Jam w/ Jackie Myers, PH Coffee

Chiefs v. Chargers (Home Opener), Arrowhead Stadium

Sept. 16

Iconic French Dishes (cooking class), Culinary Center of Kansas City

Sept. 17

Barns Courtney, recordBar

Wyandotte County Ethnic Festival, KCK Community College

Gang of Youths, Bottleneck

75th Anniversay Bash, Kelly’s Westport Inn

Sept. 18

KC Current v. Portland Thorns, Children’s Mercy Park

East Crossroads Field Day, Double Shift Brewing

Sept. 19

The Freedom Affair, The Ship

Emily Frost Duo, Chaz on the Plaza

Sept. 20

Pavement, Uptown Theater

Melvins, recordBar

Sept. 21

Royals v. Twins (Bark at the Park), Kauffman Stadium

Eric Lindell & Anson Funderburgh, Knuckleheads

Sept. 22

of Montreal, Granada

Jo Koy, Cable Dahmer Arena

Sept. 23

Sauced and Lost, Liberty Corn Maze

The M80s: Ultimate 80s Dance Party, Knuckleheads

The Gaslight Anthem, The Midland

Back together full time after an on-again-off-again split in 2015, The Gaslight Anthem brings their ‘what if Bruce Springsteen did punk’ sound to KC. The band is currently working on a sixth studio album. Frontman Brian Fallon has put aside a solo career for the time being. Tickets to see the Jersey boys start at $39.50.

Sept. 24

Dinosaur Jr., The Truman

Fall Pint Path, North Kansas City

Gwar-B-Q, Grinders KC

Donut Fest, Rochester Brewing & Roasting Co.

Sept. 25

Bear’s Den, Knuckleheads

KC Current v. Washington Spirit, Children’s Mercy Park

Our women’s soccer team hasn’t lost a match since Memorial Day—as of press time anyway—it’d be pretty neat if we could maintain that streak. The Current faces the reigning NWSL champion, Washington Spirit, for the 2022 home finale. And it’s Fan Appreciation Night. There will be some special merchandise and an opportunity for celebration in the soccer capital of the U.S. Tickets start at $15.

Sept. 26

The Ring: 20th Anniversary, Screenland Armour

Sept. 27

The Cult, Uptown Theater

Rodney Crowell, Knuckleheads

Leanne Morgan, The Midland

Pale Waves, recordBar

Sept. 28

The Elders, Crossroads Hotel

American Royal World Series of BBQ, Kansas Speedway

Sept. 29

The Fab Four (Beatles Tribute), KC Live!

Giveon, The Midland

Sept. 30

The Horn ft. Sean Jones, Kauffman Center

Nick Schnebelen, Knuckleheads

For more events and to submit for approval, please visit The Pitch’s online event calendar.