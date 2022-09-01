The Pitch’s September 2022 Event Calendar features concerts, food, fun, and Weird Al
Ongoing
Sept. 1 – 30
American Art Deco: Designing for the People, The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art
Sept. 1 – 30
On the Margins: 19th Century’s Forgotten People, John Wornall House Museum
Sept. 2 – 30
KC Renaissance Festival, Bonner Springs
Sept. 2 – 4
Irish Fest, Crown Center
Now in its 20th year, Irish Fest has become a Labor Day Weekend tradition in KC. You don’t have to hail from the Emerald Isle to enjoy the whiskey tastings, food trucks, live performances, Irish brunch, or specialty vendors—but it helps. Irish Fest is less St. Paddy’s parade and more family-friendly-end-of-summer-celtic-themed county fair in the middle of the city. Tickets start at $30 for single-day general admission.
Sept. 2 – 5
Santa Cali Gon Days, Independence Square
Sept. 7 – 11
Harry Potter & the Half-Blood Prince w/ KC Symphony, Kauffman Center
Sept. 8 – 10
Johnson County Old Settlers, Downtown Olathe
Sept. 9 – 10
Lemonade Social Bands & Brews, Lemonade Park
Yes, it’s all local. Lemonade Social Bands & Brews highlights 10 metro area indie bands and nine locally-owned breweries. The two-day celebration of music and beer all goes down in the West Bottoms with The Get Up Kids closing out the festival. Tickets run at $15 for Friday, $20 for Saturday, and a $50 VIP ticket includes a beer tasting.
Sept. 9 – 30
At The Heart Of The Matter: Judith G. Levy Solo Exhibit, Studios Inc.
Sept. 10 – 11
Greater Kansas City Garlic Fest, Antioch Urban Growers
Sept. 16 – 18
Copland’s Third Symphony, Kauffman Center
EVENTS
Sept. 2
Weird Al Yankovic, Kauffman Center
Sept. 3
Roger Waters, T-Mobile Center
Shinedown, Azura Amphitheater
Sept. 4
Stories, Truthtelling, & Ukuleles w/ Moonlight Serenade, The RINO
Art Garden KC, City Market
Sept. 5
Modest Mouse, Grinders KC
Bike for the Brain, Mission, KS
Sept. 6
The Joy Formidable, recordBar
Pershing Lecture Series: Austria at War 1914, National WWI Museum & Memorial
Sept. 7
Poetry Slam, Blip Roasters
Stick To Your Guns, Granada
Arts Fishing Club, recordBar
Sept. 8
Judah & the Lion, Uptown Theater
Kevin Gates, Azura Amphitheater
Ziggy & the Neptunes, Nighthawk
Pottery Pub, Crane Brewing
Sept. 9
Twenty One Pilots, T-Mobile Center
Puppets a Glow-GO, National WWI Museum & Memorial
12th Annual Grape Stomp, The Vineyard at J. Creek
Sept. 10
Hanson, Uptown Theater
Michael Bublé, T-Mobile Center
Judith G. Levy Artist Talk, Studios Inc.
Celebrate Ameri’kana Music & Arts Festival, Grinders KC
We at The Pitch love a few things: free drinks, Ted Lasso, and the band Making Movies. We literally can’t stop talking about them (they were on our cover a mere two months ago). Check out everything they do, particularly the Celebrate Ameri’kana Music & Arts Festival honoring Black, Brown, and Indigenous culture—all for a good cause. Proceeds go to Art as Mentorship, a nonprofit that supports young artists. Tickets are $35.
Sept. 11
Bill Maher, Uptown Theater
Gameday Experience (Chiefs watch party), KC Live!
Sept. 12
Moonspell, Granada
Shinyribs, Knuckleheads
Sept. 13
Panic! At the Disco, T-Mobile Center
The National, Grinders KC
Cheap Trick, Uptown Theater
Sept. 14
Jimmy Eat World, Uptown Theater
The Grisly Hand, Crossroads Hotel
Red Hot Chili Pipers, Knuckleheads
Sept. 15
Third Thursday Jazz Jam w/ Jackie Myers, PH Coffee
Chiefs v. Chargers (Home Opener), Arrowhead Stadium
Sept. 16
Iconic French Dishes (cooking class), Culinary Center of Kansas City
Sept. 17
Barns Courtney, recordBar
Wyandotte County Ethnic Festival, KCK Community College
Gang of Youths, Bottleneck
75th Anniversay Bash, Kelly’s Westport Inn
Sept. 18
KC Current v. Portland Thorns, Children’s Mercy Park
East Crossroads Field Day, Double Shift Brewing
Sept. 19
The Freedom Affair, The Ship
Emily Frost Duo, Chaz on the Plaza
Sept. 20
Pavement, Uptown Theater
Melvins, recordBar
Sept. 21
Royals v. Twins (Bark at the Park), Kauffman Stadium
Eric Lindell & Anson Funderburgh, Knuckleheads
Sept. 22
of Montreal, Granada
Jo Koy, Cable Dahmer Arena
Sept. 23
Sauced and Lost, Liberty Corn Maze
The M80s: Ultimate 80s Dance Party, Knuckleheads
The Gaslight Anthem, The Midland
Back together full time after an on-again-off-again split in 2015, The Gaslight Anthem brings their ‘what if Bruce Springsteen did punk’ sound to KC. The band is currently working on a sixth studio album. Frontman Brian Fallon has put aside a solo career for the time being. Tickets to see the Jersey boys start at $39.50.
Sept. 24
Dinosaur Jr., The Truman
Fall Pint Path, North Kansas City
Gwar-B-Q, Grinders KC
Donut Fest, Rochester Brewing & Roasting Co.
Sept. 25
Bear’s Den, Knuckleheads
KC Current v. Washington Spirit, Children’s Mercy Park
Our women’s soccer team hasn’t lost a match since Memorial Day—as of press time anyway—it’d be pretty neat if we could maintain that streak. The Current faces the reigning NWSL champion, Washington Spirit, for the 2022 home finale. And it’s Fan Appreciation Night. There will be some special merchandise and an opportunity for celebration in the soccer capital of the U.S. Tickets start at $15.
Sept. 26
The Ring: 20th Anniversary, Screenland Armour
Sept. 27
The Cult, Uptown Theater
Rodney Crowell, Knuckleheads
Leanne Morgan, The Midland
Pale Waves, recordBar
Sept. 28
The Elders, Crossroads Hotel
American Royal World Series of BBQ, Kansas Speedway
Sept. 29
The Fab Four (Beatles Tribute), KC Live!
Giveon, The Midland
Sept. 30
The Horn ft. Sean Jones, Kauffman Center
Nick Schnebelen, Knuckleheads
For more events and to submit for approval, please visit The Pitch’s online event calendar.