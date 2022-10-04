The Pitch’s round-up of Halloween pop-ups

This spooky season, there are more pop-up bar experiences than there have ever been in Kansas City.

Between throwing back a cocktail with the Ghost with the Most, making the journey into the Upside Down or running amuck with the Sanderson Sisters, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Reservations are highly encouraged for all events, but walk-ins will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Photos by Anna Perry-Rushton

Haunted Trails

111 N Main St.

Independence, MO 64050

Haunted Trails is located in the basement of the 3 Trails Brewing in the heart of Independence Square. Attendees to Santicaligon were given a special preview of what’s to come, but the real fun doesn’t start until October.

Derrick Johnson has crafted eight cocktails and three shots that are so supernatural, you’ll be dying to get your hands on more. Our favorite was the Day of the Dead, which is described as “a midnight margarita that is sure to send shivers down your spine.” There’s also a haunted house you can meander through with the purchase of a ticket.

Open 6 p.m. – 12 a.m. every Friday and Saturday in October.

Nightmare on Holladay Lane

1 McCormick Ln.

Weston, MO 64098

This haunted Halloween pop-up bar features six scary-good specialty cocktails, including spooky pizza slices from 640 Pizza and Pints, creepy cookies from Crinkle Co., and tarot card readings. Weston may seem like a long way away, but it will be worth the drive, and you might just be scared out of your wits.

Friday and Saturday from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 1-29 and Oct. 31.

Beetlebar @ Iron District

1599 Iron St.

North Kansas City, MO 64116

Nick Padgett of Padgett Productions has teamed up with Ed Schmalz of Apparition to create the world of Beetlejuice, our favorite bio-exorcist. The otherworldly drink menu was crafted by the clairvoyant Trent Kesterson from TikiHuna.

You will be able to check out the Maitland home and the afterlife, and there are even some vignettes from the world of Tim Burton. Everyone will be fighting to get their hands on these cocktails for the recently deceased.

Wednesday and Thursday from 4-11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Stranger Drinks: Hellfire Pub

Vignettes

2376 Armour Rd.

North Kansas City, MO 64116

This pop-up is being run by master mixologist Scott Helling and is under the creative direction of Delaney Rose, who is painstakingly recreating scenes from Hawkins.

There will be weekly events, including Dungeons & Dragon tutorials on Mondays and rocking out like Eddie Munson with Guitar Hero on Tuesdays. Wednesdays are reserved for trivia. Thursdays are reserved for Music Bingo. There will be live music on Fridays and Saturdays and themed karaoke on Sundays, so you can literally spend your entire week immersed in the Upside Down.

They are throwing a Hellfire Halloween Bash Oct. 8 that will showcase local vendors, live music, a cosplay contest, games, and much more. In addition to enjoying drinks like the “Demogorgon,” you can get a Surfer Boy pizza. to enjoy with drinks like the Scoop’s Ahoy.

Runs through Nov. 12. Open 6-11 p.m. on weekdays and 6 p.m. – 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Sanderson Sisters & Spirits

4601 Shawnee Dr.

Kansas City, KS 66106

Maggie Boone-Schmalz is the creative director for this pop-up and has painstakingly developed a magical atmosphere with the Sanderson Witchcraft Museum.

You can enjoy delicious concoctions like Sarah’s Sangria made with Hornitos Plata, reduced pinot noir syrup, triple sec, and sweet and sour. It tastes absolutely amazing and is my favorite drink on the menu. Snacks are available for purchase, and visitors can participate in musical bingo, creepy karaoke, and trivia nights while enjoying live music.

There are also collectible “Black Flame Candles” you can purchase to enjoy in your home, but virgins beware—lighting the candle may just summon the sisters back from the dead.

This is open to all ages Tuesday through Thursday. Adults only Friday and Saturday.

Apparition: Rocky Horror

1717 West 9th St.

Kansas City, MO 64101

This location is in the West Bottoms, which is home to the world-famous haunted house district. Costumes are optional but highly encouraged for this pop-up experience based on the cult movie classic with a cocktail menu full of Rocky Horror-inspired drinks. Rumor has it that one of the drinks includes Frank-N-Furter’s fishnets.

Padgett commissioned murals by Jeff Parson of Fearless Jack Rabbit Art. Our favorite drink on the menu is the “Science Fiction Double Feature,” which is a concoction for the whole group to sip on.

Open from 6-11 p.m. on weekdays and 6 p.m. – 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. Runs through Halloween.

Funhouse @ Fringe Beerworks

224 SE Douglas St.

Lee’s Summit, MO 64063

This pop-up feels just like you walked into an old-timey freakshow carnival. It features 12 cocktails and two shots designed by Mad Matthew Smith that are created under the watchful eye of the noted local clown Juju Beansworth. The pop-up also features art installations by Colleen King.

There’s a selfie station, dart board, acrobatic skeletons, and even a giant clown who will greet you as you enter. Our favorite drink was the Caramel Apple which blends apple schnapps, tequila, caramel syrup, and a red apple shrub.

Open 6- p.m. on weekdays and 6 p.m. – 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday through Halloween.