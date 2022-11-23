The Pitch’s Holiday Gift Guide 2022

Ice Skating Season Pass (2022 – 2023)

Crown Center Ice Terrace

We’re workin’ on our fitness. KC’s original outdoor ice rink is celebrating its 50th season. From now until March 2023, skaters can enjoy unlimited access (during business hours and weather permitting) to our beloved Crown Center Ice Terrace for just $120. Reservations can be made online. Skate rental, sharpening, and lessons are also available for additional charges. Now, let’s see your best hockey stop.

2425 Grand Blvd.

Kansas City, MO 64108

Moxi Rainbow Rider Roller Skates

Legacy Skates

You’ve seen them everywhere, from TikTok to your neighborhood tennis courts. Moxi Rainbow Rider skates are an affordable and fashionable introduction to the resurgence of roller skating (thanks, Covid… no, really). Available in three colors, these skates are ideal for beginner-level or casual roller skaters who are cruisin’ for a literal bruisin’ (everyone falls, it’s ok). Avoid possible shipping delays and swing by the Legacy Skates shop to snag a pair ahead of the outdoor spring fever.

Legacy Skates

2601 Madison Ave., Suite B

Kansas City, MO 64108

Caffeinated Care

Repetition Coffee

Local coffee roasterie with exclusive access to small-batch coffee from across the world. Repetition emphasizes nourishing a direct relationship with coffee farmers and buying socially responsible products. The best coffee in Lawrence. Subscriptions and sample sets are available.

Available in stores and online.

Minimal Handcrafted Kitchen Stoneware

Convivial

Made in the West Bottoms, Convivial kitchen stoneware elevates everyday use objects. For the foodie on your shopping list, we recommend the butter keeper. Safely store and serve perfectly spreadable butter, designed to be displayed on the counter, not in the fridge. The home cook in your life will appreciate the sleek stone oil cruet. Hand-crafted art not meant to be hung on a wall or saved for special occasions but used every day? That’s luxe.

Convivial

1026 Hickory Street, Floor 4

Kansas City, MO 64101

Inclusive Handmade Jewelry

Lila’s Clayground

Lila’s Clayground founder and maker, Priscilla, creates everyday jewelry with a variety of materials. Dainty gold necklaces, funky acrylic earrings, or lightweight silicone beaded hoops help you express your personal style. The Latina-owned business prioritizes inclusivity by offering both pierced and clip-on earring styles. Expect quick shipping in darling packaging.

Available online and at pop-ups around KC.

KC Current Gear

Kansas City Current

Display your #CurrentRising spirit on your sleeve. Support KC’s NSWL team with a sweatshirt, jersey, or quintessential “I’m a soccer fan” scarf. Don’t wait for the new stadium to be built before reppin’ your fandom. Anytime is Teal Time!

Available online.

Plant Daddies

Jungle House

LFK’s beloved Plant shop where customers can find healthy and unique houseplants, get advice and care instructions, connect with other plant lovers, and get hands-on support for potting and other skills.

Jungle House

924 Delaware St.

Lawrence, KS 66044

George Strait But I Ain’t Tee

Cunntry Legends

Saddle up those presents with some tailor-made western finds. This tee offers the iconic George Strait signature with a subtle subheader to defy hetero-norms. Cunntry Legends’ online store presents a multitude of cow-town apparel and accessories for those a little bit queer, a little bit fun, and a whole lot of country.

Available online.

“Canoodle By The Fire” Candle Tin Gift Set

Effing Candle Co.

Stay “lit” this holiday season with Effing Candle Co.’s newest cozy candle drop. Made with slow-burning vegan coco apricot crème wax and phthalate-free, cruelty-free fragrances, get the perfect gift in white and gold travel tins with the following scents: “Warm Hugs,” “In the Mood,” and “Sexy Leather.”

Effing Candle Co.

3703 Main St.

Kansas City, MO 64111

Batch #16 Chili Oil

J. Chang Kitchen

James Chang’s next mouthwatering original chili oil batch drops Dec. 4. Word has it that this one includes honey. The nectar goes quickly. Get yours before it sells out. More info TBA.

Watch for product updates on Instagram at @jchang.kitchen.

KC Mavericks Tickets

Cable Dahmer Arena

Brrrrrreak the ice with friends, family, and loved ones for the 22-23 ECHL hockey season with the KC Mavericks. The signature sports team of the Cable Dahmer Arena awaits triumph to be shared with Kansas City fans. #growthegame

Cable Dahmer Arena

19100 E Valley View Pkwy.

Independence, MO 64055

(816) 252-7825

tickets@kcmavericks.com

Wandering Bud Ceramic Pipe

Wandering Bud

Riley Brain’s signature bright, pearlescent hues and flecks of real 22-karat gold accentuate her intricately carved and painted ceramic pipes. If you’re ready to expand beyond phallic glassware and dude-centric cannabis culture, Wandering Bud’s floral and fruit designs—paired with a lovely strain of bud—make for a softer, prettier high.

Available online.

For Strange Women Perfume Amulet

For Strange Women

Kansas City’s women-owned and gender-neutral indie perfume shop illuminates landscapes and atmospheres buried deep within the subconscious. Amidst the overwhelm of modern living, hand-cut perfume amulets available in quartz and glass allow you to unearth those landscapes and atmospheres at any given moment. For the sensitive & escapist.

For Strange Women

115 W 18th St., Suite 107

Kansas City, MO 64108

Vintage Apparel & Accessories

Good Cult

An eclectic mix of structurally sound attire in funky patterns & prints. Devon Sheridan’s one-woman sustainable clothing collective offers statement pieces for everyday wear.

Available online.

Cooking Class

Billie’s Grocery

Hands-on classes guide you through the preparation of a full meal and complementary wine and cocktail pairings in Billie’s expansive test kitchen. California-inspired dishes & Australian-inspired cocktails cater to the healthiest of nuts amongst us.

Billie’s Grocery

3216 Gillham Plaza, Suite 100

Kansas City, MO 64109

Bra of the Month Club Subscription

Birdie’s Panties

For the most impressive babes whose undergarments are as gorgeous as their overgarments… Birdie’s offers a monthly subscription to quality, curated bras ranging from emerging designers to established European brands.

Birdie’s Panties

116 W 18th Street

Kansas City, MO 64108

Pitch Membership

The Pitch (unashamed plug)

For the friend who prides themselves on having the inside scoop about all things KC, level up their inbox and mailbox with a Pitch Membership. At only $5/month, the Pitch Membership supports our local, independent journalism while granting them access to exclusive Pitch newsletters, discounts, and monthly giveaways, plus home delivery of the print issue each month. The artful, glossy mag is the perfect coffee table enhancement.

thepitchkc.com/member

Deluxe HydraFacial

The Glam Room

Give the gift of a cool down from the holiday rush for that busybody you know. The Glam Room serves as an oasis in the heart of downtown. With quality medical spa and salon services to an abundance of high-tier hair products, the Deluxe HydraFacial deep cleans and invigorates, offering a relaxing take on high-end beauty and skin care.

The Glam Room

308 Delaware St.

Kansas City, MO 64105

A Coursed Farm-to-Table Dining Experience

Saltwell Farm Kitchen

Nestled in a grove of native Kansas prairie between Lawrence and Topeka, Saltwell Farm Kitchen offers an intentional menu with local ingredients that are sure to immerse any foodie in the power of a homestead kitchen. Engage in a celebration of local farmers and culinary experts through an 8-course seasonal dining experience. Gift cards and private dinners are available.

Saltwell Farm Kitchen

214 N 800 Rd.

Overbrook, KS 66524

Zum Winter Pine Line

Zum by Indigo Wild

A fragrant mix of all your nostalgic holiday season favorites. Zum’s all-natural products offer the perfect arrangement of sharp and refreshing goat milk bar soaps, mists, and candles made with plant-based ingredients, essential oils, and non-animal-tested products.

Available online.

Curated Art Supplies/Fine Art/Printmaking

Wonder Fair Art Gallery

For the creative homebody, style their portfolio with art supplies, stationery, prints, zines, and other ephemera at Wonder Fair. Their cat, Dave, will be sure to show you the finest selections in stock. Keep the art ecosystem sustainable with art prints, journals, and a multitude of useful objects to enrich any artist’s workspace.

Wonder Fair

841 Massachusetts St.

Lawrence, KS 66044

Jewelry & Accessories

Annie Austen

What started as a brother/sister duo making mask and glasses chains at the height of the pandemic, Annie Austen is now an expansive jewelry and accessories shop with nickel-free and hypoallergenic goods. Their jewelry line of snakes and the celestial collection are two of our favorites, but it’s their collabs with local businesses that really shine—just peep the Café Cà Phê Collection, and you’ll see.

Annie Austen (located at 12th St. Post/West Bottoms Plant Company)

12th and Liberty

Kansas City, MO 64101

Books

BLK + BRWN

Amplifying Black and Brown storytelling is the mission behind this Midtown bookstore. With an expansive collection of diverse books and events ranging from Feminist Book Clubs to book release meditation sessions, you won’t be hard-pressed to find a gift for the reader in your life.

BLK + BRWN

104 1/2 W 39th St.

Kansas City, MO 64111

Flagship Books

Strawberry Hill’s Flagship Books has quickly become a neighborhood staple, selling new and used volumes with a heavy emphasis on local authors, LGBTQ+ writers, and authors of color, with offerings for readers of all ages. They also host fun events, from a monthly open book club (the best kind of book club: free discussion with no assigned reading!) to a Dec. 19 craft night with maker space Secret Handshake Studios.

Flagship Books

600 Ohio Ave.

Kansas City, KS, 66101

Gay Spoons

Umeshiso

Admittedly, we also didn’t know we were looking for queer utensils. But Umeko—“nonbinary, mixed race, disabled, a proud gaysian”—Motoyoshi has filled that void with their coffee supply shop Umeshiso. And the spoons are just damn pretty—each made in creatively colored metals like rose gold, galactic grape, and rainbow. Sizes range from teeny tiny espresso spoons all the way to the Big Dipper—designed for all your sipping or slurping needs. Oh! And they have chopsticks, too.

Available online.

Local Streetwear

Wasteland Society

Post-punk angst and Kansas City street style meet harmoniously in Wasteland Society’s apparel. Screenprinted in-house on ethically sourced garments, the collection of graphic tees, sweatshirts, sweatpants, and hats proclaim strange and existential messages that we can’t get enough of. “Death to racism,” “Fuck SCOTUS,” and “Life sucks but there’s always a party.” Yes, yes, and yes. Your nihilist friend is gonna love it.

Available online.