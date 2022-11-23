The Pitch’s Holiday Gift Guide 2022
Ice Skating Season Pass (2022 – 2023)
Crown Center Ice Terrace
We’re workin’ on our fitness. KC’s original outdoor ice rink is celebrating its 50th season. From now until March 2023, skaters can enjoy unlimited access (during business hours and weather permitting) to our beloved Crown Center Ice Terrace for just $120. Reservations can be made online. Skate rental, sharpening, and lessons are also available for additional charges. Now, let’s see your best hockey stop.
Crown Center Ice Terrace
2425 Grand Blvd.
Kansas City, MO 64108
Moxi Rainbow Rider Roller Skates
Legacy Skates
You’ve seen them everywhere, from TikTok to your neighborhood tennis courts. Moxi Rainbow Rider skates are an affordable and fashionable introduction to the resurgence of roller skating (thanks, Covid… no, really). Available in three colors, these skates are ideal for beginner-level or casual roller skaters who are cruisin’ for a literal bruisin’ (everyone falls, it’s ok). Avoid possible shipping delays and swing by the Legacy Skates shop to snag a pair ahead of the outdoor spring fever.
Legacy Skates
2601 Madison Ave., Suite B
Kansas City, MO 64108
Caffeinated Care
Repetition Coffee
Local coffee roasterie with exclusive access to small-batch coffee from across the world. Repetition emphasizes nourishing a direct relationship with coffee farmers and buying socially responsible products. The best coffee in Lawrence. Subscriptions and sample sets are available.
Available in stores and online.
Minimal Handcrafted Kitchen Stoneware
Convivial
Made in the West Bottoms, Convivial kitchen stoneware elevates everyday use objects. For the foodie on your shopping list, we recommend the butter keeper. Safely store and serve perfectly spreadable butter, designed to be displayed on the counter, not in the fridge. The home cook in your life will appreciate the sleek stone oil cruet. Hand-crafted art not meant to be hung on a wall or saved for special occasions but used every day? That’s luxe.
Convivial
1026 Hickory Street, Floor 4
Kansas City, MO 64101
Inclusive Handmade Jewelry
Lila’s Clayground
Lila’s Clayground founder and maker, Priscilla, creates everyday jewelry with a variety of materials. Dainty gold necklaces, funky acrylic earrings, or lightweight silicone beaded hoops help you express your personal style. The Latina-owned business prioritizes inclusivity by offering both pierced and clip-on earring styles. Expect quick shipping in darling packaging.
Available online and at pop-ups around KC.
KC Current Gear
Kansas City Current
Display your #CurrentRising spirit on your sleeve. Support KC’s NSWL team with a sweatshirt, jersey, or quintessential “I’m a soccer fan” scarf. Don’t wait for the new stadium to be built before reppin’ your fandom. Anytime is Teal Time!
Available online.
Plant Daddies
Jungle House
LFK’s beloved Plant shop where customers can find healthy and unique houseplants, get advice and care instructions, connect with other plant lovers, and get hands-on support for potting and other skills.
Jungle House
924 Delaware St.
Lawrence, KS 66044
George Strait But I Ain’t Tee
Cunntry Legends
Saddle up those presents with some tailor-made western finds. This tee offers the iconic George Strait signature with a subtle subheader to defy hetero-norms. Cunntry Legends’ online store presents a multitude of cow-town apparel and accessories for those a little bit queer, a little bit fun, and a whole lot of country.
Available online.
“Canoodle By The Fire” Candle Tin Gift Set
Effing Candle Co.
Stay “lit” this holiday season with Effing Candle Co.’s newest cozy candle drop. Made with slow-burning vegan coco apricot crème wax and phthalate-free, cruelty-free fragrances, get the perfect gift in white and gold travel tins with the following scents: “Warm Hugs,” “In the Mood,” and “Sexy Leather.”
Effing Candle Co.
3703 Main St.
Kansas City, MO 64111
Batch #16 Chili Oil
J. Chang Kitchen
James Chang’s next mouthwatering original chili oil batch drops Dec. 4. Word has it that this one includes honey. The nectar goes quickly. Get yours before it sells out. More info TBA.
Watch for product updates on Instagram at @jchang.kitchen.
KC Mavericks Tickets
Cable Dahmer Arena
Brrrrrreak the ice with friends, family, and loved ones for the 22-23 ECHL hockey season with the KC Mavericks. The signature sports team of the Cable Dahmer Arena awaits triumph to be shared with Kansas City fans. #growthegame
Cable Dahmer Arena
19100 E Valley View Pkwy.
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 252-7825
tickets@kcmavericks.com
Wandering Bud Ceramic Pipe
Wandering Bud
Riley Brain’s signature bright, pearlescent hues and flecks of real 22-karat gold accentuate her intricately carved and painted ceramic pipes. If you’re ready to expand beyond phallic glassware and dude-centric cannabis culture, Wandering Bud’s floral and fruit designs—paired with a lovely strain of bud—make for a softer, prettier high.
Available online.
For Strange Women Perfume Amulet
For Strange Women
Kansas City’s women-owned and gender-neutral indie perfume shop illuminates landscapes and atmospheres buried deep within the subconscious. Amidst the overwhelm of modern living, hand-cut perfume amulets available in quartz and glass allow you to unearth those landscapes and atmospheres at any given moment. For the sensitive & escapist.
For Strange Women
115 W 18th St., Suite 107
Kansas City, MO 64108
Vintage Apparel & Accessories
Good Cult
An eclectic mix of structurally sound attire in funky patterns & prints. Devon Sheridan’s one-woman sustainable clothing collective offers statement pieces for everyday wear.
Available online.
Cooking Class
Billie’s Grocery
Hands-on classes guide you through the preparation of a full meal and complementary wine and cocktail pairings in Billie’s expansive test kitchen. California-inspired dishes & Australian-inspired cocktails cater to the healthiest of nuts amongst us.
Billie’s Grocery
3216 Gillham Plaza, Suite 100
Kansas City, MO 64109
Bra of the Month Club Subscription
Birdie’s Panties
For the most impressive babes whose undergarments are as gorgeous as their overgarments… Birdie’s offers a monthly subscription to quality, curated bras ranging from emerging designers to established European brands.
Birdie’s Panties
116 W 18th Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Pitch Membership
The Pitch (unashamed plug)
For the friend who prides themselves on having the inside scoop about all things KC, level up their inbox and mailbox with a Pitch Membership. At only $5/month, the Pitch Membership supports our local, independent journalism while granting them access to exclusive Pitch newsletters, discounts, and monthly giveaways, plus home delivery of the print issue each month. The artful, glossy mag is the perfect coffee table enhancement.
Deluxe HydraFacial
The Glam Room
Give the gift of a cool down from the holiday rush for that busybody you know. The Glam Room serves as an oasis in the heart of downtown. With quality medical spa and salon services to an abundance of high-tier hair products, the Deluxe HydraFacial deep cleans and invigorates, offering a relaxing take on high-end beauty and skin care.
The Glam Room
308 Delaware St.
Kansas City, MO 64105
A Coursed Farm-to-Table Dining Experience
Saltwell Farm Kitchen
Nestled in a grove of native Kansas prairie between Lawrence and Topeka, Saltwell Farm Kitchen offers an intentional menu with local ingredients that are sure to immerse any foodie in the power of a homestead kitchen. Engage in a celebration of local farmers and culinary experts through an 8-course seasonal dining experience. Gift cards and private dinners are available.
Saltwell Farm Kitchen
214 N 800 Rd.
Overbrook, KS 66524
Zum Winter Pine Line
Zum by Indigo Wild
A fragrant mix of all your nostalgic holiday season favorites. Zum’s all-natural products offer the perfect arrangement of sharp and refreshing goat milk bar soaps, mists, and candles made with plant-based ingredients, essential oils, and non-animal-tested products.
Available online.
Curated Art Supplies/Fine Art/Printmaking
Wonder Fair Art Gallery
For the creative homebody, style their portfolio with art supplies, stationery, prints, zines, and other ephemera at Wonder Fair. Their cat, Dave, will be sure to show you the finest selections in stock. Keep the art ecosystem sustainable with art prints, journals, and a multitude of useful objects to enrich any artist’s workspace.
Wonder Fair
841 Massachusetts St.
Lawrence, KS 66044
Jewelry & Accessories
Annie Austen
What started as a brother/sister duo making mask and glasses chains at the height of the pandemic, Annie Austen is now an expansive jewelry and accessories shop with nickel-free and hypoallergenic goods. Their jewelry line of snakes and the celestial collection are two of our favorites, but it’s their collabs with local businesses that really shine—just peep the Café Cà Phê Collection, and you’ll see.
Annie Austen (located at 12th St. Post/West Bottoms Plant Company)
12th and Liberty
Kansas City, MO 64101
Books
BLK + BRWN
Amplifying Black and Brown storytelling is the mission behind this Midtown bookstore. With an expansive collection of diverse books and events ranging from Feminist Book Clubs to book release meditation sessions, you won’t be hard-pressed to find a gift for the reader in your life.
BLK + BRWN
104 1/2 W 39th St.
Kansas City, MO 64111
Flagship Books
Strawberry Hill’s Flagship Books has quickly become a neighborhood staple, selling new and used volumes with a heavy emphasis on local authors, LGBTQ+ writers, and authors of color, with offerings for readers of all ages. They also host fun events, from a monthly open book club (the best kind of book club: free discussion with no assigned reading!) to a Dec. 19 craft night with maker space Secret Handshake Studios.
Flagship Books
600 Ohio Ave.
Kansas City, KS, 66101
Gay Spoons
Umeshiso
Admittedly, we also didn’t know we were looking for queer utensils. But Umeko—“nonbinary, mixed race, disabled, a proud gaysian”—Motoyoshi has filled that void with their coffee supply shop Umeshiso. And the spoons are just damn pretty—each made in creatively colored metals like rose gold, galactic grape, and rainbow. Sizes range from teeny tiny espresso spoons all the way to the Big Dipper—designed for all your sipping or slurping needs. Oh! And they have chopsticks, too.
Available online.
Local Streetwear
Wasteland Society
Post-punk angst and Kansas City street style meet harmoniously in Wasteland Society’s apparel. Screenprinted in-house on ethically sourced garments, the collection of graphic tees, sweatshirts, sweatpants, and hats proclaim strange and existential messages that we can’t get enough of. “Death to racism,” “Fuck SCOTUS,” and “Life sucks but there’s always a party.” Yes, yes, and yes. Your nihilist friend is gonna love it.
Available online.