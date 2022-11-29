The Pitch’s guide to #GivingTuesday 2022

Giving Tuesday—our annual reminder to support our fellow community members. Though we shouldn’t need a holiday to remind us to support our fellow man, if it does some good, then we’re here for it. Us here at The Pitch gathered a quick roundup of a few local orgs with big financial ambitions today, for if you find yourself in a generous mood and want to gain a few extra karma points.

This list is not all-encompassing, so check in with your favorite mutual aid groups, social support teams, and non-profit organizations to see who could use a little extra love this season.

SHOPS/THINGS TO DO

Manor Records and Kanbe’s Markets

Join these two organizations for a Giving Tuesday fundraiser show benefitting two local non-profits. The event will feature live performances from Manor Records artists and imperfect cocktails from Kanbe’s Markets.

Doors at 6 p.m. Admission is pay what you can with a suggested donation of $5-$10. More information here.

A STORE NAMED STUFF

The artisanal maker store is donating 15% of sales profit every Tuesday until Christmas. Funds will be distributed equally between CASA Jackson County, KC Actors Theatre, Women’s Employment Network, AIDS Service Foundation, Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care. Open Tuesdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kansas City Bier Company

This Giving Tuesday, KC Bier Co. is donating $1 of every bier purchased to G.I.F.T. The bierhalle is open 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

EDUCATION

National WWI Museum and Memorial

The Museum and Memorial is challenging the community to send 50 students on a field trip. A gift of $30 provides a student with full admission for the day and includes lunch and assistance with transportation costs for their school. Donate here.

CCVI—Children’s Center for the Visually Impaired

A donation to CCVI helps provide accessible reading materials for students through Braille, screen readers, or large print text. Donate here.

Operation Breakthrough

Help send 255 students on educational field trips to places like the Zoo, City Market, a pet store, live theatre, and Science City. Operation Breakthrough’s goal of $17,000 will cover the quarterly cost of field trips for all preschool students. Donate here.

HEALTH INITIATIVES

Harvesters

Harvesters is rallying our community to FIGHT HUNGER and FEED HOPE this Giving Tuesday. Every $1 donation will be tripled and provide up to 6 meals for people in need in our community. Donate here.

NourishKC

Food is a basic human right—NourishKC addresses hunger in the community as they rescue fresh local food and educate individuals about nutrition. Donate here.

The Giving Grove

The Giving Grove’s mission is to provide healthy food, strengthen community, and improve urban environment’s through a nationwide network of sustainable little orchards. Donate here.

Steps of Faith Foundation

Steps of Faith Foundation reconnects amputees to their communities, families, and workforces by relieving the financial burden of prosthetic care. Donate here.

SOCIAL INITIATIVES

United WE

Help Close the Gap for gender equity. United WE is asking women, men, and allies to make a gift of $18, representing the wage gap. Donate here.

G.I.F.T—Generating Income For Tomorrow

G.I.F.T. has given out over $900,000 to Black businesses in Kansas City, and created over 60 new jobs. Their annual goal is to have 200 more people to donate $10 monthly. Donate here.

The Clinic KC

Providing access to quality legal representation for low-income individuals and families facing immigration removal proceedings, The Clinic KC has helped over 7,000 families navigate their legal journey. Donate here.

Jewish Vocational Service

JVS engages, encourages, and empowers refugee and immigrant families as they establish themselves in Kansas City. The organization offers student support, employment programs, and rent and utility assistance. Donate here.

Veterans Community Project

VCP provides housing for local veterans experiencing houselessness. Each VCP Village contains fully-furnished tiny homes with everything needed for a fresh start. This year’s fundraising goal of $17,436 will furnish four tiny homes. Donate here.

THEATRE/ARTS/MUSIC

90.9 The Bridge

Support local radio stations and the power of public media—The Bridge amplifies the local music scene, curates educational programming on the arts and mental health, and annual programming highlighting the importance of organ donation. Donate here.

Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre KC

Based out of the Warwick Theatre on Main St., MET KC is a nonprofit professional theatre producing classic and contemporary plays. Donate here.

Kansas City Symphony

Invest in the sounds of Kansas City. Donations help support dozens of annual concerts, educational programs, and events in the community. Donate here.

Heartland Chamber Music

Play Your Part in expanding opportunities for young musicians. Heartland Chamber Music provides instruments and musical training for youth through its String Sprouts program and annual Summer Festival. Donate here.

ANIMALS

KC Pet Project

This year, KC Pet Project instated their Healthy Pets KC program to provide limited low-cost services, such as spay/neuter surgeries, vaccinations, and other resources to KCMO residents and their pets. This Giving Tuesday, they hope to raise $50,000 for these services. Donate here.

Pet Resource Center of Kansas City

PRCKC provides affordable pet care for families struggling with treatment costs. A donation helps provide spay/neuter surgeries, vaccinations, and other life-saving treatments for beloved pets. Donate here.

Not finding what you’re looking for? Nonprofit Connect’s Member Directory is a one-stop resource with a categorized list of organizations in the KC area.