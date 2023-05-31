The Pitch’s 2023 summer guide to the best events of KC (and beyond)

Welcome to The Summer Guide! What we have here is meant to be an extensive list of really cool events in the metro and surrounding areas, organized into thoughtful categories so readers can stay connected to the vibrant sanctuary that is our city. We wanted the June issue to feel like stepping into a better version of a Midwestern summer. A parallel universe. The way things should be. And we think we’ve accomplished that.

All photos by Pilsen Photo Co-op

May 31 – June 19

JuneteenthKC Film Festival, Screenland Armour

June 3

JuneteenthKC 6th Annual Cultural Parade, 18th & Vine District

June 16

Juneteenth National Independence Day: The Story Behind Our Newest Federal Holiday, Harry S. Truman Historic Site

June 17

BlaKCK MarQet Juneteenth Festival, 1801 Quindaro Blvd. (KCK)

3rd Annual Juneteenth Freedom Celebration, Harmon Park (Prairie Village)

Juneteenth: A Black Roots Reunion, Burcham Park (Lawrence)

Juneteenth Twilight Parade & Festival, Haymarket Square (Leavenworth)

4th Annual Advocacy & Awareness Peace March & Rally: A Juneteenth Celebration, Thompson Park (Overland Park)

JuneteenthKC Heritage Festival: The Homecoming, 18th & Vine District

The festival will be returning for its 12th year in the historic 18th & Vine District. With performances from Gospel Jubilee, Kim Keys & Loc’d, Sir Charles, and many more, JuneteenthKC’s festival will highlight Black artists at the American Jazz Museum Atrium hosted by Black Space Black Art. Admission is free and includes family activities such as face painting and pony rides. You can download the mobile app for the festival to stay up to date on the vendors and event lineup.

June 17-18

Juneteenth Celebration, Downtown Lawrence

June 19

“Juneteenth: Faith & Freedom” Dinner, Documentary and Discussion, 20 E Gregory Blvd.

June 2

Pride Kickoff NEON Party w/ VCMN, Lucia

June 3

Lawrence PRIDE, Downtown Lawrence

Out with the Current, Children’s Mercy Park

KC Rainbow Tour Launch Party, Kansas City Museum

Queer Bar Takeover, J. Rieger & Co.

Trixie Mattel, KC Live!

June 4

NUBIA: A Brave New World Tour, The Folly Theater

Hot Pink: But I’m A Cheerleader, Screenland Armour

June 9

Friday Night Lights: Super Queeroes, Gaels Public House & Sports

June 9-11

KC PrideFest 2023, Frank A. Theis Park

June 11

OUTside Voices KC: True Colors, Community Christian Church

June 16

Royals Pride Night, Kauffman Stadium

June 17

6th Annual Pride Bar Crawl, John’s Big Deck

Deja’s PRIDE Cabaret, Maceli’s Banquet Hall & Catering

June 17-18

Disney PRIDE in Concert, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

Immerse yourself in a Disney-inspired multimedia celebration of LGBTQIA+ life and love at Disney PRIDE in Concert. Featuring the Heartland Men’s Chorus, the family-friendly concert will draw inspiration from classic Disney films like The Lion King and Mary Poppins, as well as modern sensations like Coco, and Zootopia. Along with the 150-member chorus, the show will feature a 25-piece orchestra, accompanied by animations from Disney and Pixar films and personal stories from chorus members connected to the meaning in their musical selections.

June 18

2023 Pride Celebration, Warren Place Venue (Gardner, KS)

June 24

Pride on Vine 3, 18th and Vine District

Independence Pride ‘23, Englewood Arts District

June 26

Ragazza Pride Brunch, Ragazza

July 8

Queer Bar Takeover, The Black Box

July 29

Jinkx Monsoon: “Everything at Stake,” The Folly Theater

July 1

Osawatomie’s Lights on the Lake 2023, Osawatomie, KS

Stars & Stripes Celebration, Knuckleheads

Mozingo 4th of July Celebration, Mozingo Lake Recreation Park

Independence Day, Baldwin City Golf Course

Red, White & Blue Springs, Blue Springs South High

Smithville Fireworks Show, Smith’s Fork Park

Mahaffie’s Independence Day, Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm

July 2

#5 Patriotic Concert in the Park, Indian Creek Rec Center

Red, White and BOOMbox, Kansas City Live Block

July 3

SummerFest 2023, Douglas County Fairgrounds

Stars and Stripes Picnic, National WWI Museum and Memorial

Red, White and Baseball, Kauffman Stadium

July 4

4th of July Fireworks, DeSoto Riverfest Park

4th of July Celebration, Platte County Courthouse

Lenexa Freedom Run, Lenexa, KS

Community Days Parade, Lenexa, KS

CarrollTON’S of Fun Day, Carrollton Recreation Park

Stilwell KS 4th of July Parade, Stilwell, KS

Star Spangled Spectacular, Corporate Woods Office Park

Platte City 4th of July, Platte City, MO

Ward Parkway Four on the Fourth, Ward Parkway

July 4th Fireworks, College Boulevard Activity Center

July 6

Family Fun Nights- 1860s Fireworks, Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm

June 3

Beartooth & Trivium, Uptown Theater

All Time Low, The Midland

RadFest Volume I, Lemonade Park

Radkey presents RadFest Volume I at Lemonad(e) Park. The first volume of RadFest includes a taste of rock bands Radkey, The Phantastics, The Many Colored Death, Drop a Grand, and more. The bands’ origins range from Columbia to St. Louis, and of course, Kansas City, providing crowd members a variety of sounds from across the region. Advance tickets are $25 and $30 at the door. The concert is 18+, and minors can attend with an adult. Doors will open on 1628 Wyoming Street at 4:30 p.m Show starts at 6 p.m.

June 5

Shakey Graves, The Truman

June 8

ILLENIUM, Azura Amphitheater

June 9

Black Joe Lewis and The Honeybears, Knuckleheads

Summer Concert on the Lawn, Kansas City Museum

June 10

Luke Combs, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Taylor Tomlinson, The Midland

Raytown Live!: Package Band, Greenspace in Town Center

Nintendo Rave, Granada

Blues Fest, Legacy Park Amphitheater

June 11

Weezer, Azura Amphitheater

June 13

Nickel Creek with Special Guest Gaby Moreno, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

June 14

Dancefestopia: Yellow Brick Road, AURA

June 15

Gov’t Mule, Grinders KC

June 16

Dillon Francis, Kansas City Live Block

Coors Light and Mix 93.3 host music producer Dillon Francis and special guest Rossy at KC Live! Dillon Francis (aka DJ Hanzel) is best known for hit songs like “Get Low, Bun Up the Dance” and his work with Skrillex, Calvin Harris, A-Trak, DJ Snake, and other popular EDM artists. Electronic artist Rossy is from Liberal, Kansas, and is currently on tour. Her sound combines elements of classical music and trap, making Rossy and Francis a dynamic electronic pair. Doors will open at 7 p.m. at Kansas City Power & Light District on 110 E. 13th St. The event is 21+.

June 18

Matchbox Twenty, Starlight

June 21

Summer Concert Series: Madisen Ward, Crossroads Hotel Kansas City

June 23

Intocable, The Midland

Jonathan McReynolds: “My Truth” Tour, The Madrid

#IMomSoHard: Ladies’ Night, Liberty Hall

June 24

Fall Out Boy – So Much For (Tour) Dust, Azura Amphitheater

June 27

Dirty Heads, Grinders KC

Alesana, recordBar

June 28

Pallbearer, recordBar

June 30

Kansas City Reggae Music/Jerk Festival, Berkley Riverfront

July 1

Young The Giant with Milky Chance, Starlight

July 2

Between the Buried and Me, The Truman

July 7-8

Taylor Swift, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

For those lucky enough to secure tickets, Taylor Swift is bringing her record-breaking Eras Tour to Arrowhead Stadium for two unforgettable nights. With a three-hour set that takes you through Swift’s entire musical career, it’s safe to say that she is doing it like nobody else. You officially have bragging rights. Swift has been in the game for over a decade now and hasn’t been on tour since 2018, so she’s making up for lost time with four albums never performed live.

July 8

Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters, Knuckleheads

Raytown Live!: Brass Rewind, Greenspace in Town Center

July 11

Gogol Bordello, The Truman

July 14

Summer Concert on the East Lawn, Kansas City Museum

July 16

Killer Queen – A Tribute to Queen, Uptown Theater

July 18

Foreigner, Starlight

July 19

Shania Twain: Queen Of Me Tour, T-Mobile Center

July 21

The Backseat Lovers, Grinders KC

July 22

Ann Wilson of Heart & Tripsitter, Uptown Theater

July 25

Death Grips, The Midland

YUNGBLUD: The World Tour, Uptown Theater

July 27

Kansas, The Midland

July 29

An Orchestral Rendition of Dr. Dre: 2001, The Truman

August 1

Goth Babe, The Truman

August 2

The Front Bottoms, Grinders KC

August 4

Ween, Grinders KC

August 5

Ed Sheeran, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Orville Peck, Uptown Theater

Famed for performing faceless in his signature fringed mask and cowboy hat, South African country music artist Orville Peck will be gracing KC with his presence late this summer. Peck has broken boundaries in the music industry by gaining a fanbase without showing his face while also speaking about his experience as being an openly gay man in the country music scene. His music stays true to classic country themes of longing and heartbreak but incorporates subtle themes of Peck’s experience with his own sexuality and masculinity. If you haven’t gotten into Orville Peck yet, the song “C’mon Baby, Cry” from his latest album Bronco is a great introduction. Don’t miss Peck’s performance at the Uptown Theater on Saturday, Aug 5. Tickets start at $35.

August 10

Ben Folds, Uptown Theater

Spitalfield, Encore Room

August 11

Q104’s Yallapalooza starring Parker McCollum, Azura Amphitheater

horsegirl, The Bottleneck

August 12

Raytown Live!: Lucidity, Greenspace in Town Center

Bully, The Bottleneck

August 17

The Wallflowers, Uptown Theater

August 18

Sylvan Esso, The Midland

August 19

Billie Joel & Stevie Nicks, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Trey Kennedy, The Midland

Incubus, Azura Amphitheater

August 25

Weyes Blood, The Truman

The Black Keys, Starlight

August 26

Taking Back Sunday, Kansas City Live Block

August 27

Goo Goo Dolls with O.A.R., Starlight

August 30

Zach Bryan, T-Mobile Center

The Mega-Monsters Tour: Gojira, Mastodon & Lorna Shore, Azura Amphitheater

September 5

Tash Sultana, VooDoo Lounge

September 6

Poppy & PVRIS, The Truman

June 14

BASEketball (25th Anniversary), Screenland Armour

June 9

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Theatrical

Strays, Theatrical

June 16

The Flash, Theatrical

Elemental, Theatrical

The Blackening, Theatrical

Extraction 2, Netflix

June 20

South Beach Shark Club, VOD/Digital

June 23

No Hard Feelings, Theatrical

Asteroid City, Theatrical

Follow director Wes Anderson into an eerily bright desert town in the 1950s for a space-inspired comedy drama. The film will tell the tale of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention’s interruption by earth-shattering events that result in danger for attendees. The cast includes Brian Cranston, Tom Hanks, and Hong Chau—but that is just the beginning of the long list of top-tier actors featured in the film.

June 24

Rise, Disney+

June 26

Free State Festival, Various locations

June 27

R.A.D.A.R.: The Bionic Dog, VOD/Digital

June 30

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Theatrical

Ruby Gilman, Teenage Kraken, Theatrical

Harold and the Purple Crayon, Theatrical

July 7

Insidious: The Red Door, Theatrical

Joy Ride, Theatrical

The Out-Laws, Netflix

July 12

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One, Theatrical

July 14

Theater Camp, Theatrical

July 21

Barbie, Theatrical

The highly-anticipated Barbie live-action movie will feature heartthrobs Margot Robbie as the iconic namesake plastic doll, and Ryan Gosling as Ken, her love interest. Barbie is directed by Greta Gerwig, the Oscar-nominated director of Lady Bird (2017), and will follow Barbie on her adventure through the human world after she is expelled from BarbieLand for not being perfect enough. The film boasts a $100 million production budget and a star-studded cast, including Will Ferrel, Dua Lipa, Issa Rae, Helen Mirren, and more.

Oppenheimer, Theatrical

They Cloned Tyrone, Netflix

July 25

Once Upon a Time in Uganda, VOD/Digital

July 27

Happiness For Beginners, Netflix

July 28

Haunted Mansion, Theatrical

August 4

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Theatrical

Meg 2: The Trench, Theatrical

August 11

Gran Turismo, Theatrical

The Last Voyage of the Demeter, Theatrical

Heart of Stone, Netflix

August 18

Back on the Strip, Theatrical

Blue Beetle, Theatrical

Please Don’t Destroy, Theatrical

The Hill, Theatrical

August 25

White Bird, Theatrical

They Listen, Theatrical

Lift, Netflix

Vacation Friends 2, Hulu

September 1

The Equalizer 3, IMAX

June 3-4

Midwest Design and Furniture Fair, Overland Park Convention Center

June 9-10

Sugar Creek Slavic Festival 2023, Mike Onka Memorial Hall

June 10

Sexhibition: Rated Art, Weinberger Fine Art

Weinberger Fine Art and Habitat Contemporary present the second, sensually immersive experience of Sexhibition: Rated Art. The sexy safe space welcomes you to erotic works of art through visuals, music, and performance. Artists including Gerry Trilling, Winton Kidd, Jared Horman, and many more contribute to its creation. Featured performances are provided by R&B artist Stephonne Singleton, performance art collective Quixotic, and DJ Rico Dejoia. Cellar Rat, Aquesto Estila de Vida tequila, and Boulevard Brewing Co. will offer drinks to quench your thirst while Shroom catering settles your appetite with sweet treats. The 18+ event starts at 7 p.m.

June 13

Open Art Night, Henry’s Upstairs

June 23

Concert & Movie Night, Hyde Park

Downtown OP Art Fair, Downtown Overland Park

July 8

Art Garden KC, Berkley Riverfront Park

KC Children’s Urban Book Fair, Bruce R. Watkins Cultural Heritage Center

July 14-16

KantCon 2023, Overland Park Convention Center

August 13

816 Day: For The Love Of The City, 18th & Vine District

The day the city honors itself is back this year on Sunday, August 13, starting at 9 a.m. In the historic 18th & Vine Jazz District, this is a celebration the whole family can enjoy with everything from fitness and health, live music performances, dance, fashion, art, and more. This year they will highlight “The Horn Section” with performances by musicians who specialize in horns. There will be vendors, food trucks, a kids’ play zone, DJs, and more.

August 18

The 44th Annual Ethnic Enrichment Festival, Swope Park

August 25-26

Kaw River Roots Festival, Downtown Lawrence

June 2

Festa Italiana, North Park at Zona Rosa

June 3

Global Neighbors & Flavors Fest, Lenexa Public Market

Bamboo Penny’s Thai New Year Celebration, Park Place

Hy-Vee SummerFest, Belton Memorial Park

Vaile Mansion Strawberry Festival, Independence, MO

June 10

Don’t Make Them Wait Food Truck Festival, Douglas County Fairgrounds

June 16-17

Boulevardia 2023, Grand Boulevard at Crown Center

Kansas City’s beer, food, and music street fest of the summer is returning for its ninth year the weekend of June 16 and 17. “Boulevardians” will be able to sip on Boulevard Brewing Co. beer and Quirk seltzers, indulge in a variety of cuisines, and enjoy a robust entertainment line-up including local, regional, and national artists. Friday night performances will feature John Isbell and the 400 Unit, The War and Treaty, and The Beths, to name a few. You can catch Surfaces, Grandson, K.Flay, and Big Freedia onstage Saturday night. The two-day fest has something for everyone, including a Podcast Stage, silent discos, and Taps and Tastes—a beer and food-tasting event featuring more than 50 national and international craft breweries. Get tickets and more information at boulevardia.com

June 21

KC Bier Company Giveback Event, Kansas City Bier Company

June 23

Great Lenexa BBQ Battle, Sar Ko Par Trails Park

June 30

Happy Basset’s 3rd Annual BBQ Competition, Happy Basset Barrel House

Wellness

June 8

Northland Vaccination Clinic, 5340 NE Chouteau Trfy.

June 10

Golden Health Presents Brunch, Dip and Sip, 100 Northeast Tudor Rd. (Lee’s Summit)

June 17

Health Fair, St. Pauls’ Episcopal Church KCK

June 18

Dog Days, Powell Gardens

June 21

Music Bingo for a Cause: I Support the Girls & No Shame, Servaes Brewing Co.

June 22

2023 Pitch Golf Tournament, Painted Hills Golf Club

June 24

1st Annual Ride for Mental Health, Sandy’s Restaurant (Blue Springs)

June 25

Yoga + Wellness + Mimosa, Colonial Gardens

July 1

July Wellness Weekend at the Historical Downtown Liberty Farmers Market, Liberty Square

July 22

Under the Stars: A Wellness Retreat, The Elms Hotel & Spa

August 3

The Elms Spa Annual Back to School Charity Event, The Elms Hotel & Spa

June 2-10

Wichita Riverfest, Wichita, KS

June 3

Wine in the Wild, Sunset Zoo (Manhattan, KS)

June 9-10

Sedalia Hot Air Balloon and Kite Festival, Missouri State Fairgrounds (Sedalia, MO)

June 14

Downtown St. Joseph Sculpture Walk, Allied Arts Council (St. Joseph, MO)

June 17

Wichita Taco Fest, Wichita, KS

June 17-25

Sunflower Music Festival, White Concert Hall (Topeka, KS)

June 23-25

Anime Festival Wichita 2023, Hyatt Regency Wichita

June 24-25

Kaw Valley Wine Rally, Wellsville, KS

June 30-July 1

3rd Annual BBQ Competition, Topeka, KS

July 13-15

2023 Country Stampede, Heartland Motorsports Park (Wakarusa, KS)

July 14

49th Anniversary of the Ozark Music Festival, Puzzle Pieces Smoke Emporium (Sedalia, MO)

Now Available

Hot Girl Summer & Summertime bundle, Effing Candle Co.

Hot Girl Summer (with notes of watermelon lemonade) is the latest candle drop from Effing Candle Co. For a limited time, get four candles for $100 as part of the Summertime Bundle with featured scents: Hot Girl Summer, You Effing Matter, A Ray of Effing Sunshine, and Rooftop Margarita. Available at effingcandleco.com

May Flowers Collection, MADE MOBB

MADE MOBB, a local apparel brand based in KC, has teamed up with Lily Floral Designs to launch its latest collection called “May Flowers,” featuring a range of tees adorned with vibrant floral prints, patterns, and a simple yet powerful message: “Give Your People Flowers While They’re Here.” Available online and in stores.

Batch #17 Chili Oil, J Chang.Kitchen

Each batch of J Chang.Kitchen chili oil is uniquely hand-made, hand-bottled, hand-labeled, and hand-packed by James Chang and his family. All batches are gluten-free, vegan, and dairy-free and contain no additional additives or preservatives. Batch #17 has a heavy emphasis on garlic and can be ordered online at jchangkitchen.square.site