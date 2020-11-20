The Pitch guide to COVID-19 restrictions in Kansas City and the metro area

The new restrictions outlined by Mayor Quinton Lucas on Monday will go into effect today, Friday, November 20th. The city’s new restrictions include guidelines for indoor gatherings, bar and restaurant restrictions, and capacity limits for publicly operated spaces.

There are some minor discrepancies between the health order from Kansas City and those from encompassing counties’ Johnson, Wyandotte, Jackson, Clay, and Platte. We’ve laid them out below.

If you reside in Kansas City, you must follow the Kansas City health order restrictions no matter which county you are in.

Bars/restaurants

Kansas City, Jackson County, Wyandotte County, and Platte County: Bars and restaurants must close at 10 p.m. They must operate at 50% capacity, and masks must be worn when not actively eating or drinking. Tables must be six feet apart from one another.

Clay County: Bars and restaurants must close seating at 10 p.m., 50% capacity limit, masks must be worn when not eating or drinking. Tables must be six feet apart from one another. Restaurants may keep their kitchens open for carryout after 10 p.m.

Johnson County: Bars and restaurants must close at midnight. Tables must be spaced six feet from each other, and no more than eight people can eat together.

Indoor gatherings:

Kansas City, Wyandotte County, Platte County, and Clay County: No more than 10 people can be gathered indoors for an event.

Jackson County: Gatherings must be limited to 10 people, unless all attendees wear a mask and remain six feet from each other.

Johnson County: Indoor and outdoor gatherings are limited to 50 people or 50% of the building’s capacity, whichever is smaller.

Exceptions for gatherings:

Platte County and Kansas City: Church services and other religious gatherings are exempt from the 10-person limit. If you’re planning a wedding or another large celebration, you can apply for an exemption to the 10-person limit here, for Platte County, and here, for Kansas City.

Wyandotte County: Weddings, funerals, schools, health care facilities, businesses, faith-based activities and government operations, are exempt from the gathering limit.

Johnson County: Religious gatherings and funerals are exempt from the 10-person limit. Weddings or other celebrations may still proceed, with approval from the county.

Jackson County: Religious gatherings are limited to a 50% capacity. Weddings or other gatherings can proceed with approval from the county.

Clay County: Religious gatherings are exempt from the 10-person limit. Weddings or other gatherings can proceed with approval from the county.

Gyms:

Kansas City, Wyandotte County, Platte County, Clay County, Jackson County: Gym capacity must be limited to 50%, and masks must be worn while working out.

Johnson County: Gyms are exempt from the capacity limit, but locker rooms must be closed.

Johnson County‘s health order went into effect on the 16th. Kansas City, Wyandotte County, and Jackson County‘s health orders went into effect today. Clay and Platte County‘s health orders go into effect Monday, November 23rd.

We will update this article if changes come in the next few weeks.