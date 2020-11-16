Mayor Lucas unveils new COVID-19 guidelines for Kansas City going into the holidays

Today at noon, Mayor Quinton Lucas announced his new coronavirus guidelines for Kansas City businesses. These guidelines, included in a press release from the Mayor’s office include the following:

All indoor gatherings are limited to 10 people maximum.

Restaurants, taverns, and all other venues, including wedding and other event spaces, shall close at 10 p.m., require social distancing between different parties, and limit the number of occupants indoors to no more than 50 percent of building occupancy.

Indoor and outdoor patrons at these facilities must be seated, and also masked at all times except when actively eating or drinking. Indoor and outdoor parties are limited to a maximum of 10 people and parties shall be spaced with no less than six feet of distance between themselves and individuals from any other parties.

Restaurants, taverns, and bars must immediately report known COVID-19 cases to the Kansas City Health Department.

Masks must be worn in all indoor spaces with more than one person per room, and outdoor spaces where social distancing cannot be maintained.

Patrons of gyms, fitness, and recreational centers, including city, school, and other publicly-owned and managed facilities are required to wear masks at all times, and these establishments are limited to no more than 50 percent capacity.

“We are in the toughest moment since this virus came into our communities, and overcoming this crisis requires an aggressive and immediate response,” says Mayor Lucas. “State lines, county lines, and city lines are nothing more than street names. It takes leadership and all of us—our entire region—to slow the spread.”

“Our Safer at Home guidelines are based on recommendations from health leaders in Kansas City, in Jackson, Platte and Clay Counties in Missouri, and Wyandotte and Johnson County in Kansas,” continues Mayor Lucas. “We all have a role to play in slowing the spread of COVID-19. We are Safer at Home and I encourage all Kansas Citians to significantly limit their activity as we work to mitigate the spread of this virus, which will help decrease the strain on our hospitals and healthcare workers and keep your families safe.”

These new restrictions for Kansas City come just in time for what is sure to be a dangerous holiday season in the area. Coronavirus cases in KC have skyrocketed just since November began. Just two days ago, the metro surpassed 1,300 new cases, which is the area’s highest single-day increase so far.

Kansas City is in a current declared state of emergency.

The Kansas City Star reports that KC has broken its record for the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row. “The seven-day average is 1,079, 55 cases higher than the previous record set Friday. Last week the average was 765. Two weeks ago it was 544.”

The full list of Kansas City’s new COVID-19 guidelines can be found here, as well as FAQ’s about the guidelines.