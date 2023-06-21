The Parade of Hearts calls for artist submissions for 2024 heart designs

The Parade of Hearts has been an artistic staple in Kansas City since 2022. The hearts throughout the metro display local artists’ renditions of iconic KC scenes, creating a parade of the best parts of our home. As we continue to fly through 2023, the Kansas City Parade of Hearts has released its call for artists for its 2024 collection.

“In 2022, Kansas City really took the Parade of Hearts to heart,” says Jenn Nussbeck, executive director for Parade of Hearts. “Our artists did such incredible work representing a diverse cross-section of greater Kansas City—in geography, culture, age, gender, and ethnicity—and we were honored to bring their designs to life. As a direct result of the overwhelming popularity and public support, we are thrilled to announce that this project will continue in 2024—an ongoing reminder of our region’s creativity and generosity.”

As the campaign continues, 100 hearts will be displayed with new designs in 2024. Artists are encouraged to submit their work for consideration here. Artists of all experience levels with close ties to the KC area are encouraged to submit up to two designs. The deadline to submit is August 15, 2023, and those who are chosen will receive a $2,000 stipend to create their heart design.

In 2022, Parade of Hearts raised $2.56 million dollars for charity. As of today, the foundation has donated $410,000 specifically to the local art community. Revenue from Parade of Hearts in 2023 and 2024 benefits local artists through a stipend and marketing support, as well as The University of Kansas Health System, Children’s Miracle Network, and The Family Conservancy. The foundation receives support from corporate and individual sponsors, merchandise sales, and public auctions of the hearts.

You can visit their website for more information on the work that The Parade of Hearts does, how to donate, public auctions, and submission guidelines for the 2024 hearts.