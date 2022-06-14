The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art travels back in time with new Art Deco exhibit

The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art invites patrons to remember the Roaring Twenties with its upcoming exhibition, American Art Deco: Designing for the People, 1918-1939.

The debut on July 9, showcases more than 140 different items that reflect on this time period. The collection is made up of items that were mainly sourced from Midwest collections, some metro citizens even donated cars to the cause.

The collection’s curator, Catherine Futter, made sure that some new items would be added for the showing at Nelson-Atkins. The gallery of items has previously been shown at the Joslyn Frist Art Museum in Nashville, TN, and the Wichita Art Museum.

Art Deco was popularized as a style in 1925 in Paris, it is defined by geometric ornaments, symmetry, and more.

The exhibition will be on display until Jan. 8, 2023. Admission to the Nelson-Atkins Museum is free to everyone.