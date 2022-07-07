The Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art’s annual block party returns Aug. 20
The Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art’s annual block party is set to take place on Saturday, Aug. 20 and will feature music, car clubs, food trucks, a cash bar, an outdoor movie screening, and art activities from 6-10:30 p.m.
The block party also celebrates Hispanic and Latinx artists with the Atrium Project. This year, Miami-based artist Pepe Mar was commissioned for the 7th annual installation, entitled “Pepe Mar: Rising Sun.”
The work was inspired by Hans Hofmann’s “Rising Sun,” which is a part of the museum’s permanent collection.
DJs Joe The Mad Scientist and Ice Kole will be performing from 6-8:30 p.m., after which the movie (title to be announced) will begin.
Admission, programs, and museum parking are free.