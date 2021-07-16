The Great Car Show returns for the fourth year this Sunday

Calling all Kansas City motorheads. The Great Car Show is back for its fourth year July 18.



The National WWI Museum and Memorial and Kansas City Automotive Museum will host the event this Sunday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m on the South Lawn of the WWI Museum.

The event is presented by Porsche Kansas City and you can expect to see more than 200 vehicles of all makes/models, including hot rods, exotic cars, muscle cars, antiques, and military vehicles.

In addition to the cars, the event will also include food trucks and various vendors will be on-site to satisfy any car-related memorabilia needs you might have— Days of Thunder bobblehead, anyone?

Tickets for the event are $5 for adults, $2 for youth, and free to anyone 5 years and under. Proceeds from the event benefit the WWI Museum and the Kansas City Auto Museum.

If your adrenaline fix from F9 has worn off, this is the chance to come out and see some great cars.