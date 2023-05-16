The Good Charcoal brings the heat just in time for barbecue season

Kansas City is the home of barbecue, but it’s also a budding leader in sustainability. As our city increases its commitment to going green, fans of the classic cookout can match that energy by switching their charcoal brand.

The Good Charcoal is a 100% chemical-free, sustainably-harvested product made from acacia. It’s taken from the Namibian bush, where bush encroachment presents an environmental hazard.

The brand also hosts free weekly barbecues across the U.S. for people experiencing food insecurity. So far, they’ve sponsored over 35,000 meals from local food trucks.

This week, they visited KC and partnered with husband and wife team Dave and Mary Stracke from 2Hot2Handle BBQ. From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on May 10, they handed out meals at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

As Chief Operating Officer Janet Silverman says, “You guys are the home of barbecue. Everyone should be able to have barbecue.”

The Good Charcoal has been invited to Memphis in May, a massive festival with the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest. Brand ambassadors will participate in competitions, conduct cooking demonstrations, and present the product to the public.