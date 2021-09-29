The Full Monty comes to Theater in the Park this October

Theater in the Park returns indoors this season, with a musical adaptation of the Tony-award winning The Full Monty, Oct. 1 for a three week run through Oct. 18.

Based on the 1997 British comedy, which was later adapted to a musical format in 2000, and then a traditional play in 2013, the story follows six unemployed men as they undertake a transformation into a male striptease act after sneaking out and spying on their wives’ girls night out—only to find that they are enjoying an act by male strippers.

“Jealous, out of work and feeling emasculated, the men come up with a bold and unclothed way to make some quick cash. In preparing, they find themselves extremely exposed; not merely physically but emotionally. As they conquer their fears, self-consciousness and prejudices, the men come to discover that they’re stronger as a group,” the Theater In the Park’s official description reads.

The local cast of talented performers hail from Kansas City, Overland Park, and Shawnee and include a former professional stripper, a hearing impaired pediatric audiologist, primary school teachers, two professional fundraisers, and a realtor. The show is directed by Guy Gardner, with musical direction led by James Levy.

Tickets can be purchased here at $16.50 for adults, $14.50 for ages 3-10, $14.85 ages 60+.