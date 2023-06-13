The Dead & Co.’s extended sets prove worthy of the drive to St. Louis

At 1 p.m., there was already a line of cars stopped in the street, trying to find parking for The Dead & Co. show that didn’t start until 7:15 p.m. Far away from the front gates of the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, just outside of St. Louis, were a row of tents filled with arts and crafts called ”Shakedown Street,” named after the Dead’s 1978 album. By the time I got up to the front gates (after taking a break in my car for an hour or so), people were already lined up and sitting around the will-call ticket booth smoking cigarettes and weed to pass the time.

The venue, which reminded me of a combination of Azura Amphitheater and Starlight, had enough vendors to ensure that even if lines got long in the sold-out (20,000-person capacity), cashless venue, folks would be sure to move quickly.

The show—broken up into two sets (with a 45-minute intermission) plus a one-song encore of a cover of Bob Dylan’s “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door”—was accompanied by a choreographed light show on par with Roger Waters and Tool. Maybe even slightly better.

Set 1:

Good Times (Sam Cooke cover)

Big River (Johnny Cash cover)

Friend of the Devil (Grateful Dead cover)

They Love Each Other (Jerry Garcia cover)

Black-Throated Wind (Bob Weir song)

Big Railroad Blues (Cannon’s Jug Stompers cover)

Dark Star (Verse 1) (Grateful Dead cover)

Johnny B. Goode (Chuck Berry cover)

Set 2:

Eyes of the World (‘Dark Star’ verse 2) (Grateful Dead cover)

Fire on the Mountain (Grateful Dead cover)

Shakedown Street (Grateful Dead cover)

Drums (Grateful Dead cover)

Space (Grateful Dead cover)

The Eleven (Grateful Dead cover)

Death Don’t Have No Mercy (Reverend Gary Davis cover)

Going Down the Road Feeling Bad (traditional)

—

Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door (Bob Dylan cover)