The British Invasion coming to Warwick Theatre

Kansas City’s Central Standard Theatre celebrates three renowned British women and their achievements in the arts community with Invasion. Set to launch January 24 at the Warwick Theatre; the program features Emily Carding, Rebecca Vaughan, and Maggie Lennon. Together, these women explore various causes, such as free expression and social injustices, told through the creative lenses of renowned wordsmiths like William Shakespeare and Virginia Woolf.

“I envisioned this as equal parts performing arts and cultural exchange. Though we may be divided by a common language, there are many important stories we can share both onstage and off,” says Central Standard Theatre Director Bob Paisley.

Kansas City can expect to see AI-inspired productions of Richard III, story-telling renditions of Virginia Woolf’s famous essays, as well as a sci-fi take on Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein from January 24-19.

The Warwick Theatre is located at 327 Main St., Kansas City, MO 64111. Tickets and access to full programming are available at cstkc.com