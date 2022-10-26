The Bridge revs up the airwaves celebrating Public Radio Music Day

Kansas City music lovers’ go-to radio station, 90.9 FM The Bridge, commemorates Public Radio Music Day on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The station will celebrate the day by tuning in to the latest beats and grooves of the music scene here in KC.

In collaboration with nomcomMUSIC Alliance, The Bridge will kick off the day with 909 Sessions, 9 From 9 segments, KC native radio testimonies, and an exclusive premiere of a live session with KC-to-LA indie rock band Hembree.

The Bridge’s content manager Michelle Bacon says of her station, “I think public radio is so invaluable for music discovery and getting entrenched in what’s actually happening in your community. And then, there are a few other public radio stations that are essential news sources. It’s a way of being more involved in your community and has really enriched my life over the last few years.”

With this year’s theme of “Discovering The Sound of Local Communities,” The Bridge will channel KC sounds and highlight the impact of public radio music stations within the metro.

For more information, visit The Bridge’s website.