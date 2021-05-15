The Blue Hell is back at full capacity

Sporting KC tickets are now live and soccer fans will be able to attend games at Children’s Mercy Park with 100% capacity.

In conjunction with government regulations, masks will still be mandatory, fans must maintain social distancing, and only cashless payment can be used.

In our last five meetings, we've scored 17 goals vs. Vancouver and conceded just three. 🔥 By the Numbers: https://t.co/KBENNuMwSP#SKCvVAN | @KDOTHQ pic.twitter.com/IfnMUleZnj — Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) May 14, 2021

Tickets are available for the next home game against the Vancouver Whitecaps on May 16 at 1:00 p.m. Then, Sporting KC will take on the Houston Dynamos at home on Memorial Day weekend. A full schedule and tickets are available here.