The Blue Hell is back at full capacity

Sophia Misle,
Screen Shot 2021 05 11 At 43722 Pm

Sporting KC matches will be operating at full capacity this summer // Image courtesy of Children’s Mercy Park

Sporting KC tickets are now live and soccer fans will be able to attend games at Children’s Mercy Park with 100% capacity.

In conjunction with government regulations, masks will still be mandatory, fans must maintain social distancing, and only cashless payment can be used. These measures are still important to protect owner Brittany Matthews and her fiancé Patrick Mahomes’ daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes and precious KC cargo.

Tickets are available for the next home game against the Vancouver Whitecaps on May 16 at 1:00 p.m. Then, Sporting KC will take on the Houston Dynamos at home on Memorial Day weekend. A full schedule and tickets are available here.

Categories: Sports
Tags: , , , , , ,

We at The Pitch love what we do, and want to keep bringing you interesting and insightful pieces. But producing quality journalism isn't cheap. If you enjoyed this story, or have enjoyed reading any of our stories in the last 40 years, please consider clicking the "Support Us" button right here.

More