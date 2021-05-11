Sporting KC returns to full capacity, offers tickets to frontline workers

Beginning on May 29, Sporting KC is back at full capacity at Children’s Mercy Park.

Sporting KC will begin the return to full capacity by giving 1,000 tickets to local frontline workers at the club’s first home match. As part of the nationwide effort spurred by the White House COVID-19 Response Team, Sporting KC will also offer a 30% discount on in-stadium merchandise purchases to all vaccinated fans.

Single-game tickets for the May 29 game and all home games from June 12 onward go on sale on SeatGeek.com at 10 a.m. on May 14. Season Ticket Members get a head start at the presale at the same time on May 13.

Children’s Mercy Park will continue to use COVID-19 precautions, such as cashless payments, mobile entry, and providing hand sanitizer throughout the stadium. Masks won’t be required throughout the entire stadium, but there will be a designated seating section there where masks will be required for all ticket holders.

“We are excited to welcome all of our Season Ticket Members and passionate supporters back to Children’s Mercy Park and honor frontline workers who have sacrificed so much for the good of our community,” says Sporting Kansas City President and CEO Jake Reid. “Our transition to full capacity will be made in accordance with local health mandates and we encourage guests to continue wearing masks. We look forward to delivering the fan experience that makes Children’s Mercy Park so special.”