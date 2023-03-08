The blade dulls a little on Scream VI, but the fun remains

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett’s 2022 Scream legacy-quel/reboot was a pleasant surprise and passing of the torch to a new generation of hyper-discourse-savvy filmmakers. The fifth entry in the franchise was sharp, funny, and commented on the state of fan culture and the ridiculous ongoing discussion of “elevated horror” (a non-thing which the filmmakers had fun poking at) versus good old-fashioned slashers. It was a promising first entry, the follow-up to which was dinged somewhat by the revelation that Neve Campbell wouldn’t be returning as Sidney for Scream VI over a disappointing (on the part of the studio) salary disagreement.

Even without Campbell, Scream VI is a good time, though the legacy series’ self-satirizing edge has dulled a little since the previous installment. This outing doesn’t have as much to say specifically about the genre or the filmmaking process, and the best ideas it does present, it doesn’t have the moxie to follow up on. However, its winning central quad of protagonists—along with a few fun new and returning faces—make up for almost all of that, in addition to some impressively executed sequences.

Following their harrowing ordeal in Woodsboro, Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega) and Meeks-Martin twins Chad (Mason Gooding) and Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown) have moved to New York for college. Tara’s big sister Sam (Melissa Barrera) comes with them, feeling a need to protect and support Tara after the trauma they endured at the hands of Richie (Jack Quaid) and Amber (Mikey Madison) in Ghostface garb.

Of course, these poor kids can’t escape their past for long. Ghostface killings soon start again, with this psychotic incarnation donning masks worn by previous Ghostfaces and attempting to frame Sam for all the murders. As the killer draws ever closer to Sam, Tara, Mindy, Chad, and their friends, the group gets help from Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox), Scream IV’s Kirby Reed (Hayden Panettiere), and Detective Bailey (Dermot Mulroney), the cop father of Sam and Tara’s roommate Quinn (Liana Liberato).

The “core four” of Sam, Tara, Chad, and Mindy still have the same crackling energy that made Scream such a delight, with Brown’s Mindy standing out again as the film’s confident, sarcastic, and proudly queer MVP. She’s the one that informs the group that they’re officially in a franchise, which means all bets are off for survival. As Dewey’s tragic death last time informed us, anyone could be on the chopping block this time out. All the rules are back in play, and they’re more important than ever.

That assertion reintroduces stakes and ratchets up the tension, leading to a couple of great action sequences—one in Sam and Tara’s apartment, the other on a subway train—that are masterclasses in drawn-out scares. The train sequence, in particular, uses light and shadow to turn a crowded passenger car into a horror version of the iconic “Ninja Cat” video, playing like gangbusters. Of course, it’s not a Scream movie without loads of references, and there are plenty of those here, too, including several fun nods to Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett’s Ready or Not.

Unfortunately, all those solid kills and clever in-jokes aren’t as clearly in service of a point as previous entries in the series have been, beyond some vague thoughts on internet conspiracies and how easy it is to defame someone online. The idea of “anyone can die now” gives the movie some welcome juice, but the directors pull their punches in the third act, which softens the impact a bit. Scream VI talks a good game but often takes the easier route when push comes to shove, which is a little disappointing. It could stand to have more of the mean energy of its origin.

Those issues aside, however, Scream VI is still stabby, nasty fun, with lovable heroes, a quick pace, and a cast clearly having fun slashing up the scenery. A touch more intention wouldn’t be a bad thing here, but what exists is still a rollicking good time.