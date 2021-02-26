The Big Rip Brewing Co. is hosting a Snake Bar pop-up throughout March

The Big Rip Brewing Co. is changing up its annual Snake Saturday celebration. Typically, the North Kansas City brewery’s event aligns with the annual Snake Saturday parade in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. But since that’s been postponed this year, Big Rip made it an event all their own.

Every Friday and Saturday, from 6 p.m.-midnight, in March Big Rip will be running a Snake Bar pop-up. From Big Rip’s annual mint chocolate stout to green beer and themed cocktails, you’ll have plenty of options to choose from.

In addition to the drinks, the pop-up will fill their event space with St. Patrick’s Day-themed decorations and live music. The Snake Bar will come to an end the last weekend of March, but Big Rip is hoping that this pop-up will serve as a model for other themed events.