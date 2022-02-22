The Backseat Lovers were the perfect match for Valentine’s Day at The Truman

The Backseat Lovers

with Over Under

The Truman

Monday, February 14

Love was in the air as The Backseat Lovers, accompanied by Over Under, performed at The Truman. With their 2020 tour canceled, fans had been waiting for this day to come. Dedication became apparent as early as 11 a.m. when a line formed outside the venue.

The Backseat Lovers came in hot playing their most popular song, “Kilby Girl” setting the mood for the rest of the show. Lead vocalist, Joshua Harmon’s raspy, emotion-filled voice carried throughout the venue while Jonas Swanson (guitar), KJ Ward (bass), and Juice Welch (drums) were the perfect complements. The performance ran through the fan favorites including, “Pool House,” “Maple Syrup” and “Watch Your Mouth” all of which appeared on their 2019 album, “When We Were Friends.” Per The Backseat Lovers tradition, they concluded the night with a performance of “Sinking Ship.”

All photos by by Jayde Berroth and Aiden Droge

Over Under

The Backseat Lovers

Backseat Lovers setlist

Intro Jam

Kilby Girl

Pictures

Pool House

Growing, Dying

Watch Your Mouth

Heavy

Out of Tune

Just a Boy

Slowing Down

Still a Friend

Maple Syrup

—

Address Your Letters

Sinking Ship