The Backseat Lovers were the perfect match for Valentine’s Day at The Truman
The Backseat Lovers
with Over Under
The Truman
Monday, February 14
Love was in the air as The Backseat Lovers, accompanied by Over Under, performed at The Truman. With their 2020 tour canceled, fans had been waiting for this day to come. Dedication became apparent as early as 11 a.m. when a line formed outside the venue.
The Backseat Lovers came in hot playing their most popular song, “Kilby Girl” setting the mood for the rest of the show. Lead vocalist, Joshua Harmon’s raspy, emotion-filled voice carried throughout the venue while Jonas Swanson (guitar), KJ Ward (bass), and Juice Welch (drums) were the perfect complements. The performance ran through the fan favorites including, “Pool House,” “Maple Syrup” and “Watch Your Mouth” all of which appeared on their 2019 album, “When We Were Friends.” Per The Backseat Lovers tradition, they concluded the night with a performance of “Sinking Ship.”
All photos by by Jayde Berroth and Aiden Droge
Over Under
The Backseat Lovers
Backseat Lovers setlist
Intro Jam
Kilby Girl
Pictures
Pool House
Growing, Dying
Watch Your Mouth
Heavy
Out of Tune
Just a Boy
Slowing Down
Still a Friend
Maple Syrup
—
Address Your Letters
Sinking Ship