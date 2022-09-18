The American Royal’s annual World Series of Barbecue returns at the end of September

The American Royal World Series of Barbecue, the world’s largest barbecue contest, welcomes 535 international competitors to compete for the title of Grand Champion at Kansas Speedway from Sept. 29-Oct. 2.

The weekend begins with the American Royal Pit Party on Friday, September 30. The party features backyard games and the Barbecue Marketplace and Food Truck court, where local food and barbecue vendors offer sauces, seasonings, barbecue equipment, and more. Food, drinks, and games begin at 3 p.m., and live performances begin at 5 p.m.

On Saturday, October 1, the Barbecue Marketplace and Food Truck Court prevails, this time from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Games, food and drink from local vendors, barbecue demonstrations and competitions will consume the infield of Kansas Speedway.

Beyond barbecue, American Royal invites local bands to submit an entry into their Barbecue Battle of the Bands competition until Sept. 15. The top five acts are invited to compete live on Oct. 1 for a $3,500 cash prize.

Event proceeds will support youth and agriculture education.

Single day tickets and weekend passes can be purchased in advance online. Free tickets for military veterans, sponsored by BBQ Spot, are also available through vettix.org.

For more information about the World Series of Barbecue and the American Royal, visit americanroyal.com.